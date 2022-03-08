Online MBA Coach Publishes Ranking of 100 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online MBA Coach, a website coaching students through choosing, applying, and succeeding in an Online MBA program, has published their ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022.
Online MBA programs have become increasingly popular during the pandemic. However, many prospective MBA students find themselves concerned about the affordability of these programs. Online MBA Coach makes this information accessible by ranking affordable online MBA programs and highlighting their strengths.
To find the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022, Online MBA Coach surveyed rankings from major publishers like Forbes, Fortune Education, US News & World Report Education to find the top online MBA programs and then researched their costs to reveal the best programs with the lowest price tag.
The Top 10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs of 2022 are:
- Augusta University - James M. Hull College of Business
- Georgia Southwestern State University - College of Business and Computing
- Louisiana Tech University - College of Business
- Texas A&M University - Texarkana College of Business, Engineering, and Technology
- Fayetteville State University Broadwell - College of Business and Economics
- University of Texas of the Permian Basin - College of Business
- Angelo State University - Norris-Vincent College of Business
- West Texas A&M University - Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business
- Southern Arkansas University - David F. Rankin College of Business
- Arkansas Tech - University College of Business
Visit the ranking to see the full list of schools.
"To find the best online MBA programs, students must look at the intersection of quality and affordability," Tammie Cagle, the editor of Online MBA Coach, explains. "Our ranking shows that students don't have to forgo quality for affordability."
The average base tuition from this ranking of 100 Online MBA Programs comes out below $14,000, and every school also holds a business accreditation from the AACSB, ACBSP, or IACBE.
"It's very possible for students to receive a high-caliber online business education at an affordable price," continues Tammie Cagle.
Online MBA Coach is committed to helping Online MBA students through all stages of their MBA journey. We focus on helping students balance and thrive as they choose, apply, and pursue their Online MBA.
