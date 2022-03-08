My State MLS Founder Dawn Pfaff Celebrated on International Women's Day

JUPITER, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Dawn Pfaff, president and founder of the nationwide real estate multiple listing service My State MLS, launched statewide NY State MLS in 2009 after she tried to get local real estate boards to work together to provide an MLS across the whole state. The associations wouldn't do it, so she created NY State MLS herself. It was so successful, growing to over 32,000 members, she expanded nationwide in 2015 as My State MLS, which covers all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

With over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry from nearly every angle possible, Pfaff is an appraiser, agent, broker, real estate license law instructor, and investor. She has just launched Go Home TV, a real estate media Internet channel serving brokers, agents, and the public with news, feature stories, analysis, webinars, and fun content.

"When we relocated our headquarters from New York to Jupiter, Florida in 2021, we thought it would be great to help agents learn about the industry in an interesting and fun way," said Pfaff. "So, we built a studio in Palm Beach Gardens and launched it in January of this year. We're getting great results and looking forward to producing more content that helps real estate professionals learn, stay up-to-date, and make more money from the industry."

In her role as president, she also hosts Go Home TV Weekly Updates from the Real Estate Cellar. Pfaff has won awards and been featured and quoted by The New York Times, CNN, Forbes, US News & World Report, Inman, Go Banking Rates, RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker, Connect Media Women in Real Estate Award 2021, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's 2021 Woman of Influence Award, and more.

Pfaff is an authority on real estate in the metaverse, crypto currency for real estate, buying and selling real estate, investing, real estate technology, future real estate trends, real estate license law, manufactured housing, home restoration and property improvement, home staging for sale, rental properties, real estate marketing, customer relationship management (CRM) for real estate, generating real estate leads, becoming a listing agent, foreclosure investing, real estate auction buying, and eco-friendly property renovations.

The brands that Pfaff has launched in addition to My State MLS, NY State MLS, and Go Home TV are: East End LI, the MLS for the Hamptons; LA State MLS, Louisiana MLS; MLS Affiliate, where brokers and agents can recommend other agents to make commissions; Broker LS, a private vault for listings, data, and forms; and MH Authority, manufactured housing MLS.

