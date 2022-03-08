UCP of Central Florida to Honor West Orange Healthcare District at Its 2022 Annual Gala

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCP of Central Florida will honor West Orange Health District at their 29th Annual Gala with their Champion for Children Award for their longstanding support of UCP's families and programs. The event takes place March 26th at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in Disney Springs.
West Orange Healthcare District was the lead donor for the newest school in the UCP consortium of tuition-free charter schools. UCP's Healthy West Orange Campus, which opened in August 2021, doubled its capacity with the new facility thanks to West Orange Healthcare District's generous donation.
Its partnership with UCP stems from its commitment to support local non-profit organizations that provide quality, evidence-based health and wellness programs. Along with consistent financial support to UCP, West Orange Healthcare District invests in community-based initiatives that improve the health and wellbeing of West Orange residents while helping residents eat well, stay active and enjoy life.
The Annual Gala will be hosted by celebrity guests Cheryl Hines of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Rachael Harris of "Lucifer," and RJ Mitte of "Breaking Bad" and "Triumph." For more information, contact Tammie Cooper at 407-752-0743 or visit ucpcfl.org.
About UCP of Central Florida
For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.
SOURCE UCP of Central Florida
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.