High-Quality Phase I-IV Clinical Trial Conduct

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and MARLTON, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Innovative Sciences ("Apex" or the "Company"), a leading provider of clinical development and trial site services, is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped website which provides Sponsors and CROs significantly more information about the Company's service offerings and expertise. It features the newly refreshed branding for Apex as well as the Company's wholly-owned trial site organizations, Collaborative Neuroscience Research (CNS) and Hassman Research Institute (HRI). The website may be accessed at http://www.apexsci.com.
Prospective pharmaceutical industry clients visiting Apex's newly designed website can access content including:
- Bios for members of the Company's Executive Leadership Team and Scientific Advisory Board
- Bios and CVs for CNS and HRI's Principal Investigators
- The Company's therapeutic expertise in these areas: Psychiatry, Substance Use Disorders, Pain, Sleep, Neurology, Internal Medicine, Rare/Orphan diseases, Dermatology, and Vaccines
- The Company's expertise pertaining to these specialized clinical trials: Phase I studies in healthy volunteers, human abuse liability/human abuse potential (HAL/HAP), Asian bridging, driving simulation, psychedelics research, and pain models
- The Company's turnkey biomarker solutions for neuroimaging data acquisition and analysis as well as EEG/ERP-related endpoint selection, collection, and analysis
- The Company's scientific posters on the topics of reducing subject dropout rates and the efficacy of Apex's copyrighted Placebo-Control Reminder Script (PCRS) to manage placebo and nocebo responses among trial participants
- Recent scientific articles authored by members of the Company's Scientific Affairs and Clinical Development team
"In the past year, Apex has implemented a variety of initiatives to expand our capabilities. The newly improved website describes in a compelling manner the variety of ways we can support clinical development programs," stated Tom Zoda, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Apex. "Launching the redesigned website to showcase the expertise and technologies we possess is an important milestone for our company."
CNS and HRI will also launch new websites soon, each of which will streamline the recruitment of clinical trial participants.
About Apex Innovative Sciences
Apex Innovative Sciences provides high-quality research for a wide range of Phase I-IV clinical trials as well as high-level strategic consulting services with an emphasis on protocol development and program planning. Apex was formed through the 2019 merger of Collaborative Neuroscience Research (CNS) and Hassman Research Institute (HRI), leading trial site organizations based in Southern California and New Jersey, respectively. CNS and HRI have a combined 164+ inpatient beds across three locations and outpatient facilities in five cities.
Media contact: Sarah Koeblin, (844) 949-2930, 331407@email4pr.com
SOURCE Apex Innovative Sciences
