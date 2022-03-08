Onewheel GT, Future Motion's new Flagship model, now in production and shipping.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced the first shipments of Onewheel GT units have left their new San Jose, California facility. The new premium Onewheel product has drawn rave reviews from top riders on pre-production boards.
"Onewheel GT marks a quantum leap forward," says Future Motion Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "This is a whole new riding experience that will allow riders to take the sport to the next level, and enable those getting around town to go farther, get there faster and have more fun in the process. We are in the middle of the electric vehicle renaissance and GT will change the way we enjoy and move through the world for years to come. We're excited to get our customers on boards today."
Onewheel GT is completely redesigned to get up to 30 miles in range, 50% more torque at speed and features a treaded tire option for off-road riding among a host of other improvements. A new firmware operating system called Cassiopeia provides 6 different Digital Shaping settings accessible in the Onewheel App and allows you to completely customize and tailor your riding experience.
Future Motion built a new factory in San Jose, California in order to accommodate Onewheel GT demand. In doing so it more than doubled its USA manufacturing capacity. Future Motion is the largest manufacturer of light electric vehicles in the USA.
"Building electric vehicles in the USA isn't the easy way, but innovation and build quality is important to us and we were committed to building GT in California," explained Kyle Doerksen, Future Motion Founder and CEO. "Our new GT factory started as an empty building and is now one of the most advanced LEV factories anywhere in the world. We've always been innovators and gone our own way, and our leadership in EV manufacturing aligns with that way of doing things."
Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers across the U.S. and worldwide; Onewheel Pint retails for $1,050 (monthly financing options available as low as $58/month), Onewheel Pint X retails for $1,400 (as low as $78/month) and Onewheel GT for $2,200 (as low as $92/month).
PRESS KIT including press-quality images and downloadable video links are available at: https://ow.onewheel.com/PressKit2022.
PRESS CONTACTS
InGoodTaste for Onewheel
Garin Fons
garin@igtstudio.com
Andrew Meehan
andrewm@igtstudio.com
SOURCE Onewheel
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.