Parents Fight 'Big Tech' Using New Parental Control Software

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Researchers, pediatricians, teachers and even the US Senate have decried the influence of 'Big Tech' on kids and teens. A deluge of social media, screen time, and internet has invaded the lives of families across the world. From phone manufacturers to streaming media to social apps and websites, Big Tech's goal is to do everything in its power to increase user engagement, despite its own internal research and employee feedback pointing out the harmful effects on children. How can busy parents deal with this challenge, amidst everything else going on in the world and in their families?
Mobicip, a pioneer in parental control software, has launched the most comprehensive solution for families to build better digital habits. Schedule screen time, check. Flag harmful social media posts, check. Track location, check. Block harmful apps, check. Lock device remotely on-demand, check. AI-powered internet filter, check. All types of smartphones, tablets and computers in the household, check. Protect anytime, anywhere, on any public WiFi, private or cellular network, check. Mobicip's sole mission is to be that one-stop-solution that a digital parent needs to ward off the evils of 'Big Tech'.
"For far too long, Big Tech has paid lip service to the scourge of mental health issues they are causing," says Suren Ramasubbu, founder and CEO of Mobicip. "Not anymore! The voices of parents have reached a crescendo, and Big Tech has no choice but to listen to and act on it."
Mobicip has advocated for more transparency and open APIs that allow third parties to hold addictive tech products and the companies that make them accountable. It is high time that parents take matters into their own hands and use tools like Mobicip to simplify their family's lives. In a post-pandemic world, it is time to return to the basics - free play time away from screens, real social engagement in lieu of virtual, and protection from the caustic echo chambers of the internet and social media.
About Mobicip:
Mobicip makes parental control software that helps parents protect their children on iOS, Android, Kindle, Chromebook, Windows and MacOS devices. Learn how Mobicip simplifies digital parenting and helps build better habits at http://www.mobicip.com.
Media Contact
Suren Ramasubbu, Mobicip LLC, 1 8053805687, pr@mobicip.com
SOURCE Mobicip LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.