Insights on the Allergy Immunotherapies Global Market to 2027 - by Treatment Type, Allergy Type, Distribution Channel and Region

The global allergy immunotherapies market reached a value of US$ 2.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Allergy immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a preventive medical treatment for allergic reactions to allergens including various foods, drugs, bee venom, grass pollens and house dust mites. It alters the immune system's response by gradually increasing the doses of the allergen. Before the treatment begins, an allergist and patient analyze triggering factors for allergy symptoms, which may involve skin and blood tests to confirm the allergens. Allergy immunotherapy helps in reducing inflammation, offering long-term impact, increasing immunological tolerance, changing the course of the disease and improving the quality of the patient's life
In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of allergies around the world on account of various environmental and lifestyle factors that influence the functioning of the immune system. With the growing awareness of allergy immunotherapies, elevating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditure, the demand for sophisticated and long-term treatment options is increasing, which in turn is stimulating the growth of the market. It is further supported by the rising clinical research and development budget owing to several initiatives undertaken by both governmental and non-governmental organizations around the world.
Further, with the latest drug development technologies, pharmaceutical firms have created more efficient immunotherapies for treating an array of allergies successfully. This, coupled with advancements in the field of allergy diagnostics, is catalyzing the global allergy immunotherapies market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy Group, DBV Technologies, Merck Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Anergis SA, and Biomay AG, etc
