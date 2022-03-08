Renowned Historian and Best-Selling Author Dr. Peter Frankopan Free Public Lecture on March 16, 2022, at Georgetown University "Global Greece: A History"

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. EDT (U.S.)/1:00 a.m. EEST (Greece), the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens will host the second lecture of the inaugural Thalia Potamianos Annual Lecture Series on the Impact of Greek Culture at Georgetown University's Lohrfink Auditorium.

Dr. Peter Frankopan, best-selling and award-winning author of The Silk Roads: A New History of the World and Professor of Global History at Oxford University, will present "Greece: Legacies," the second of his three-part series of lectures, "Global Greece: A History." Welcome remarks will be delivered by Georgetown University President Dr. John J. DeGioia, Georgetown's Director of Modern Greek Studies Professor Ismini A. Lamb, and Director of the Gennadius Library Dr. Maria Georgopoulou. Acclaimed author and journalist Sally Quinn will introduce Dr. Frankopan. The lecture will also be broadcast live on the American School's website (ascsa.edu.gr/livestream), Facebook page (facebook.com/ascsathens), and YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/ascsathens).

COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter Lohrfink Auditorium. Guests can register their vaccination card information through the Georgetown University portal at gucovid.force.com/visitor/s/?event=VE1827.

About the "Global Greece: A History" Lectures

In his three talks for the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lectures Series ("Greece: Beginnings," "Greece: Legacies," and "Greece: Futures"), Dr. Frankopan examines the role that Greece and Greek culture, literature, and language have played for more than two and a half millennia. However, rather than exploring the familiar and limited Mediterranean context, he discusses it from a global perspective, allowing for a better understanding of both world history and Greece itself. The third lecture will be presented at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

About the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lecture Series

Established in June 2020, the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lectures Series seeks to create a stimulating environment to draw the academic community and the general public to the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens. Every year, a highly distinguished, internationally renowned scholar is selected to conduct research and develop programs on a topic relevant to the Gennadius Library. The research will culminate in a minimum of three annual public lectures, which will be delivered in Athens and the United States.

This program is being made possible by a generous grant from Gennadius Library Overseer Phokion Potamianos. Mr. Potamianos named the series in memory of his grandmother, a distinguished Greek doctor, academic, and philanthropist. For more information about the lecture series, please visit ascsa.edu.gr/potamianos-lecture-series.

Lecture Location:

Lohrfink Auditorium (located inside the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business Rafik B. Hariri Building)

3851 Regents Walk

Washington, DC. 20057

