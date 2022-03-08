Renowned Historian and Best-Selling Author Dr. Peter Frankopan Free Public Lecture on March 16, 2022, at Georgetown University "Global Greece: A History"

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. EDT (U.S.)/1:00 a.m. EEST (Greece), the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens will host the second lecture of the inaugural Thalia Potamianos Annual Lecture Series on the Impact of Greek Culture at Georgetown University's Lohrfink Auditorium.
Dr. Peter Frankopan, best-selling and award-winning author of The Silk Roads: A New History of the World and Professor of Global History at Oxford University, will present "Greece: Legacies," the second of his three-part series of lectures, "Global Greece: A History." Welcome remarks will be delivered by Georgetown University President Dr. John J. DeGioia, Georgetown's Director of Modern Greek Studies Professor Ismini A. Lamb, and Director of the Gennadius Library Dr. Maria Georgopoulou. Acclaimed author and journalist Sally Quinn will introduce Dr. Frankopan. The lecture will also be broadcast live on the American School's website (ascsa.edu.gr/livestream), Facebook page (facebook.com/ascsathens), and YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/ascsathens).
COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter Lohrfink Auditorium. Guests can register their vaccination card information through the Georgetown University portal at gucovid.force.com/visitor/s/?event=VE1827.
About the "Global Greece: A History" Lectures
In his three talks for the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lectures Series ("Greece: Beginnings," "Greece: Legacies," and "Greece: Futures"), Dr. Frankopan examines the role that Greece and Greek culture, literature, and language have played for more than two and a half millennia. However, rather than exploring the familiar and limited Mediterranean context, he discusses it from a global perspective, allowing for a better understanding of both world history and Greece itself. The third lecture will be presented at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
About the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lecture Series
Established in June 2020, the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lectures Series seeks to create a stimulating environment to draw the academic community and the general public to the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens. Every year, a highly distinguished, internationally renowned scholar is selected to conduct research and develop programs on a topic relevant to the Gennadius Library. The research will culminate in a minimum of three annual public lectures, which will be delivered in Athens and the United States.
This program is being made possible by a generous grant from Gennadius Library Overseer Phokion Potamianos. Mr. Potamianos named the series in memory of his grandmother, a distinguished Greek doctor, academic, and philanthropist. For more information about the lecture series, please visit ascsa.edu.gr/potamianos-lecture-series.
Lecture Location:
Lohrfink Auditorium (located inside the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business Rafik B. Hariri Building)
3851 Regents Walk
Washington, DC. 20057
SOURCE American School of Classical Studies at Athens
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.