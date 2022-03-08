Relay Payments Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relay Payments has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The company ranked sixth in the finance category of most innovative companies.
This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.
"Today's award validates the hard work, explosive growth, and success of Relay in our mission to redefine payments in the transportation industry. We are committed to over delivering in an underserved market and I am incredibly proud of our team and what we have built in such a short time," said Ryan Droege, Relay Payments co-founder and CEO.
Relay Payments, a digital payment solution provider for the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries is modernizing payments eliminating the age-old process of paying with cash and checks saving truck drivers time and money. The company has added over 100 team members in the past year with the new demand for contactless payments.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.
For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
About Relay Payments
Relay Payments is one of Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building an electronic payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, Estes, Old Dominion Freight Lines, and Southeastern Freight Lines to streamline their payment processes and optimize operations so products get to store shelves more quickly and efficiently.
