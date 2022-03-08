California's Russian River Valley Winegrowers Announces Presenting Sponsorship of Pinot Forum, July 10-12, 2022

FULTON, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An unrivaled opportunity for wine trade to explore the wines of one of California's most lauded regions, Pinot Forum will return in Summer 2022. Presented for the first time by Russian River Valley Winegrowers (RRVW), the immersive three-day series of tastings, seminars, and vineyard tours affords attendees an in-depth knowledge of the distinctive Pinot Noirs of Sonoma County's Russian River Valley. The event brings winemakers, proprietors, and growers together to offer a deep dive into the history and terroir of the region, demonstrate winemaking techniques and showcase the area's incredible wines. Pinot Forum Presented by Russian River Valley Winegrowers will be held in-person from July 10-12, 2022.

For nearly twenty years, fine wine buyers from across the country have come to Pinot Forum for a hands-on education of Pinot Noirs and winemakers of this esteemed California growing region. This year, the partnership with Russian River Valley Winegrowers has allowed the event to enhance its programming and expand its roster of participating wineries. The addition of the Marketplace Grand Tasting, which will emphasize small wineries new to wholesale alongside artisan local food purveyors, provides even more context for the richness of the region's food and wine traditions. Up and coming wineries will also pour, giving attendees a first taste at undiscovered brands.

"There's no better way to experience this mix of highly regarded, well-known wineries along with new players. Between the comprehensive education and connections with winemakers, attendees will come away as experts in Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, one of the most prevalent grape varieties in our northern California area," said Jesslyn Jackson, executive director, Russian River Valley Winegrowers. "We're proud to leverage our membership and community base to enrich the seminars, panels and events, and support the ongoing education programs. Pinot Noirs from our region are among the finest in the world, and we can't wait to welcome our trade partners this summer."

Other Pinot Forum Presented by Russian River Valley Winegrowers event highlights include master classes, vineyard walks complete with soil pits to highlight soil profiles from around the American Viticultural Area (AVA), farming discussions and winery production tours. The gala Grand Dinner and festive closing Bacchanalia also provide lots of quality time to connect with winemakers and like-minded wine professionals from around the country.

"I am excited to host Pinot Forum Presented by Russian River Valley Winegrowers in-person for 2022. We have even more wineries, wines, and winemakers eager to share what makes our home uniquely special. We are a collaborative group of friends, family, and coworkers who work and play together every day," said Mari Jones, president, Emeritus Vineyards and chair of Pinot Forum 2022. "Our attendees become part of the history and fabric of the Russian River Valley every year. That's what makes Pinot Forum different from other educational opportunities."

Participating Wineries

Ancient Oak, Balletto Vineyards, Bob Cabral Wines, Cartograph Wines, Davis Bynum, Deutsch Family Wine, Domaine Della, Domaine de la Rivière, DNA Vineyards, DuMOL Winery, Emeritus Vineyards, Gary Farrell Winery, Hartford Family Winery, Joseph Jewell Wines, Joseph Swan Winery, Kanzler Family Vineyards, Kosta Browne, La Crema, Lando Wines, Marimar Estate, Martinelli Winery, Merry Edwards Winery, Patz & Hall Winery, Pellegrini Olivet Lane, Ramey Wine Cellars, Ron Rubin Winery, Scherrer Winery, Senses Wines, Siduri Wines, Three Sticks Wines, and Trione Vineyards and Winery. More program participants to be announced.

Application Details

The event is trade focused, and geared toward sommeliers, wine buyers, beverage managers, and fine wine retailers from across the country. Apply now through April 3, 2022, at http://www.pinotforum.com/apply. There is space for only 60 attendees; a lottery of qualified applications will be held, and selected applicants will be confirmed in mid-April. Acceptance into Pinot Forum includes lodging, meals, and all seminars, tastings and events.

COVID Protocols

The health and safety of all participants is a top priority. Pinot Forum will abide by all local and state ordinances in place at the time of the program.

About the Russian River Valley Winegrowers

The Russian River Valley Winegrowers (RRVW) is a community of winemakers and farmers dedicated to producing exceptional wines that showcase the nuance and diversity of California's Russian River Valley neighborhoods. Members are committed to being good stewards of the land and honoring the area's rich farming heritage. Founded in 1994, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to driving awareness for its 200 members with marketing, sales and event initiatives that showcase the acclaimed Russian River Valley growing region and its outstanding cool-climate wines. For more information on the Russian River Valley, please email info@rrvw.org or visit http://www.russianrivervalley.org or follow on facebook.com/russianrivervalleywinegrowers, instagram.com/rrvwinegrowers and @RRVWinegrowers.

About Pinot Forum

Russian River Valley Pinot Forum began in 2003, with a mission to educate fine wine buyers about the distinctive characteristics of Pinot Noirs and winemakers of California's Russian River Valley. Open only to members of the trade, the Forum consists of three days of seminars, tasting and on-site tours to select wineries and vineyards, with cutting-edge winemakers addressing the history of the area, terminology and terroir of the region. Participants are afforded an in-depth view of how and why the Pinot Noirs of the Russian River Valley are distinctive. Visit http://www.pinotforum.com to learn more.

