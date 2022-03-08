MEDIA ADVISORY - Air Canada, Airlink, Project C.U.R.E., and GlobalMedic Join Forces for Canadian Humanitarian Cargo Charter Flight Transporting Medical Aid to Help Ukrainian Refugees

MONTREAL, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada, Airlink, Project C.U.R.E. and GlobalMedic have joined forces to directly help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland and those still in Ukraine. A special humanitarian cargo charter flight, operated by Air Canada onboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, will transport medical equipment from Airlink and Project C.U.R.E. including hospital beds, vinyl mattresses and other humanitarian supplies. GlobalMedic will be sending medical supplies, trauma dressings and wound care supplies destined for a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine. The flight will depart Toronto Pearson for Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022.
Media are invited to cover the cargo being loaded. Representatives from Air Canada, Airlink, Project C.U.R.E. and GlobalMedic will be available.
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Where: Air Canada Cargo Facility at Pearson International Airport
2710 Britannia Road East, Cargo 2
Mississauga, Ontario
When: 6:00 p.m.: Access to facility
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Interviews
7:30 p.m.: Aircraft loading begins
8:45 p.m.: Aircraft departs Toronto Pearson
Who: Executives from Air Canada, Airlink, Project C.U.R.E. and GlobalMedic.
RSVP: media@aircanada.ca
For media participation on-site: as Air Canada's Cargo Facility at Toronto Pearson is in a Transport Canada secure zone, accredited media will be provided access under security escort. Please bring photo ID.
In line with health measures, proof of full vaccination and face coverings are required. People who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, should not attend.
