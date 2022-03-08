RetinalGeniX™Technologies, Inc. Announces Listing to OTCQB Venture Market

PETALUMA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RetinalGeniX™Technologies, Inc. RTGN, www.retinalgenix.com announced today it commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, under the symbol "RTGN". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RTGN/overview.
The Company's mission statement is the prevention of blindness through high-resolution mass retinal screening and patient home monitoring throughout the world.
RetinalGeniX has launched and is developing two products: The RetinalCam™ patient-to-doctor Home Monitoring System with 24/7 real time access, directly from the patient's home. It will be affordable and first to market for the patented new retinal imaging technology.
The RetinalGeniX Imaging System, (RIS) will be a portable, very affordable system that will allow high-resolution retinal screening without eye dilation. Primary and General Care Physicians, Optometrists, Nursing Homes and Healthcare facilities in remote locations will be able to screen numerous patients and send images and referral information via the Internet to the Retinal Specialists and Ophthalmologists when retinal diseases are indicated. The RIS System is capable of viewing up to a 200-degree field of view of a patient's retina in seconds. In combination with artificial Intelligence, patients may be directed for therapy that is both efficient, cost-effective and practical.
In the US, there are approximately 30 million people suffering from diabetes, with 7 million unaware that they have Diabetes Mellitus. 95 million are pre-Diabetic. It is expected that by the year 2050, 100 million people will have Diabetes Mellitus in the US. By 2030, 500 million people around with world will also have the disease. There are clearly not enough eyecare professionals to handle the current patient population in need of retinal screening to detect early stages of Macular Degeneration and blindness. RetinalGeniX Technologies has the solutions.
Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President and CEO of RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. stated, "Many patients can learn to shift and share responsibility for their healthcare, be aware of their own bodies and provide real-time data for their healthcare providers when needed. Home monitoring has arrived and will augment and further focus telehealth capabilities moving forward.
Contact:
RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc.
Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President and CEO
jkatzman@retinalgenix.com
+1 (415) 578-9583
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and relate to future events or our future financial performance. Actual results will almost always vary. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the company's filings with SEC.
SOURCE RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc.
