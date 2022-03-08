CEIPAL Connect to Focus on Using AI-powered Automation and Elevating the Candidate Experience to Attract and Retain Top Talent in the Midst of Today's Talent Shortage

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent acquisition automation platform, will be exploring the elevated role of the candidate experience among other post-pandemic topics and trends at the latest installment of its virtual staffing and recruitment conference series, CEIPAL Connect, on Thursday, March 10 from 9:00 AM EST to 2:30 PM EST. More than a thousand registrants are expected to attend the industry's premier online event, which brings together global recruiting and staffing leaders from around the world to share their expertise and insights on a wide range of important and timely topics.
The CEIPAL Connect agenda includes multiple panel discussions about best practices for talent acquisition and automation as well as the importance of building diverse talent communities and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the staffing world. A virtual event, CEIPAL Connect comprises four ongoing presentation tracks, allowing attendees to join the sessions that interest them the most. Each track will focus on a central theme with specific sessions on relevant topics. Many sessions will focus on industry trends and insights, while others will include effective marketing strategies and other useful knowledge-based content for staffing firms (CEIPAL University).
"While showcasing CEIPAL's newest innovations to address the staffing world's latest challenges is certainly an important aspect of CEIPAL Connect, we appreciate that it has become so much more to so many, as it brings together the brightest minds of our industry," said CEIPAL Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "This latest virtual gathering of staffing leaders will be our largest to date, and we can't wait to share and learn with our peers about the many ways AI-powered innovation is transforming the staffing world and elevating the candidate experience to address today's challenging marketplace."
The opening keynote address will feature John Healy, the Managing Partner and Expert in Residence at the Center for the Transformation of Work. His session will focus on transforming work for one billion people by 2025 and what role your organization can and should play in that transformation. CEIPAL Connect will also showcase the strategies to take advantage of the current market shift and grow your staffing firm with tips on improving talent engagement, recruiter enablement, achieving contingent workforce diversity, and much more.
Various integrations, demonstrations, and industry discussions will be highlighted and hosted by CEIPAL and its partners. CEIPAL Connect Gold Sponsors, CloudCall, Verified First, and CV-Library will lead the following partner highlight sessions:
-Improving the Quality of Hire with Verified First and CEIPAL: Hosted by Briana Rosenkranz, Partner Marketing Manager, Verified First & Dakota Bruneau, Affiliate Relationship Manager, Verified First
-5 Easy Tricks to Find Great Candidates Online: Hosted by James Boshier, Head of Partner Success, CV Library & Resume Library
-Automating Your Recruiters' Workflows to Improve Productivity and Increase Revenue: Hosted by Nathan McManus, Senior Technical Solutions Consultant, CloudCall US & James Page, Senior Team Lead Product Management, CloudCall
For more information about CEIPAL Connect and to register to attend the event for free, please visit https://www.ceipal.com/connect/agendas/10-march-2022/.
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,800+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally
