PDA Announces Day 1 Speakers for 2022 Annual Meeting

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) announces senior regulatory experts to speak during opening session of the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting, the first full in-person signature event held by PDA since 2019. The PDA Annual Meeting takes place at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Tx., April 4-6.

Jeffrey C. Baker, PhD, a senior fellow for the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIMBL) and former U.S. FDA official, and Donna Boyce, a senior vice president of global regulatory affairs with Pfizer Inc. will discuss new regulatory challenges caused by the global pandemic and anticipated in the "new normal."

"As we enter 2022, we are pleased to be returning to live meetings starting with the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting in Dallas," said Susan Schniepp, PDA's volunteer Chair, 2022-2023. "This Conference will focus on the theme to Level Up: Agility in the New Normal!"

Speakers will examine how companies are developing new modalities and adapting to the current manufacturing environment through the modernization of aging facilities and the adoption of innovative approaches and processes.

"PDA is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants; our top priority," said Richard Johnson, PDA President & CEO. "Proof of vaccination, as outlined on the conference website, will be required of all participants, with few exceptions."

Immediately following the conference, PDA is hosting a two-day workshop on Annex 1 at the same facility, April 7-8. The intent of the workshops is to highlight specific sections with critical changes and include interactive sessions to provide attendees with clear understanding of and means to implement the requirements of the new Annex 1. PDA has developed a standardized approach for workshop topics to ensure consistency in the information delivered to the industry.

Click the links for more information on the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting and [Annex 1 Workshop.

