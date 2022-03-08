Therap Services includes the Health Profile feature in the Individual Demographic Form (IDF) module to assist Service Providers in the Human Services Industry manage important Health Data for effective and efficient Daily Documentation

WATERBURY, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services offers an array of health record options within their Individual Demographic Form (IDF) module, designed to facilitate users with maintaining essential information such as race, ethnicity, contacts, Medicare and Medicaid numbers, basic information, health data such as vital signs, among others, and store them in a HIPAA-compliant manner, for supporting individuals in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services communities. Therap has recently released its Health Profile feature in the IDF module that records the health data of each individual in HCBS/LTSS communities as one of the various health outcomes solutions for the management of health and safety, as well as risk assessments for individuals.
The Health Profile section allows users to document the height and weight range of an individual which automatically generates the BMI value. The interface also allows users to define the normal ranges of an individual's vital signs such as body temperature, pulse, blood pressure flow, oxygen intake and saturation, among others. Support professionals are able to enter the parameters of an individual's vital signs directly and the system will capture it as the individual's normal range. Users can easily edit, make necessary changes and save the form every time the information needs to be updated.
Therap also provides the option to notify care providers about any important changes in an individual's health information, or if the Health Profile is updated through Secure Communications (SComm), phone notifications or emails. This ensures that the quality of care and safety for an individual is maintained at all times. This feature allows users to identify if an individual's vital signs ranges differ from the normal ranges defined for an individual. Adding a Health Profile section in the IDF module adds another dimension of information, facilitating agencies to provide services of a high standard.
For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/
About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.
Learn more at www.therapservices.net.
Related Links
http://www.therapservices.net\
SOURCE Therap Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.