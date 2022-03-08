Emotional ABCs Honored for Best in Innovation in Education, Art, & Culture by the Inaugural Anthem Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Emotional ABCs, a social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum for children, is honored to join the outstanding inaugural class of Anthem Awards winners, receiving Best in Innovation in Education, Art, & Culture – Silver Award. Presented by The Webby Awards, the international competition honors mission-driven efforts and recognizes social impact work worldwide.

Emotional ABCs joins National Geographic, Sesame Street's Sesame Workshop, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, athlete Naomi Osaka, and humanitarian Dr. Jane Goodall, among other winners, who were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a diverse group of social impact leaders and experts, including Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Judd, and Marc Ecko. By amplifying voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

Emotional ABCs' goal is to empower children with excellent emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Using interactive online activities and offline materials, Emotional ABCs helps children learn-by-doing and supports teachers, parents, and caregivers to become masterful role models. In the process, we hope to give the next generation the tools to transform their world with more kindness, inclusivity, and empathy.

"It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society."

From Cynthia Sikes, Chief Creative Officer, Emotional ABCs, "We are delighted to be included in the Anthem's inaugural awards. We feel emotional skills are the future of learning for our children, allowing them to take their knowledge in any field and shape their world for good. Thank you so much to the Anthem Awards for recognizing the work of our entire team and helping us get the word out about our free-to-teachers materials."

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards. See winners' short videos that describe their missions, including Emotional ABCs' mission.

About Emotional ABCs:

The evidence-based Emotional ABCs program is designed for children ages 4-11 and gives children practical tools for dealing with impulse control, frustration, and acting out. Emotional ABCs teaches emotional regulation skills that can be used every day for a lifetime. As America's #1 awarded Social Emotional Learning (SEL) program and an evidence-based CASEL SELect designated curriculum that is also available to parents, we teach children how to figure out what they are feeling, why they are experiencing those emotions, and how to make better choices. Go to EmotionalABCs.com to see why Common Sense Education named the program a "Top Pick for Learning" and to join parents and teachers in 120 countries and in more than 118,000 schools worldwide.

About The Anthem Awards:

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

