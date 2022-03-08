Global Power Tool Accessories Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tool Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power tool accessories market reached a value of US$ 1.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Power tools accessories refer to the additional fittings that are used in various engine-driven power, electric and pneumatic power devices. Drills, screwdrivers, and router bits, abrasives wheels, saw blades, chippers and threading products are some of the commonly used power tool accessories. These accessories are ergonomically designed to enhance the efficiency, convenience of use, battery performance and connectivity of the power tools. They also aid in simplifying repetitive tasks and minimizing the chances of human errors and injuries. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including electronics, construction, logistics, manufacturing and aerospace.
Rapid industrialization, along with the emerging trend of automation across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth. Furthermore, expansion in the construction and automotive industries is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, there is a growing demand for fabricated metals, such as stamped metal products, fasteners and springs, which are manufactured using power tools, thereby increasing the utilization of power tool accessories.
The widespread adoption of cordless power tools equipped with high-density Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used devices, cordless power tools, such as hammer drills, impact wrenches and circular saws, are more compact, mobile, multi-purpose and have a longer operational life. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the development of smart technologies and low-cost and energy-efficient power tools, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global power tool accessories market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and end-use sector.
Breakup by Type:
- Drill Bits
- Screwdriver Bits
- Router Bits
- Circular Saw Blades
- Jig Saw Blades
- Band Saw Blades
- Abrasive Wheels
- Reciprocating Saw Blades
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Milter Saw
- Drill Machine
- Reciprocating Saw
- Hole Saw
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Construction
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy
- Marine
- Others
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners), Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, Husqvarna Group, Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.), Klein Tools Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Company Limited, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What is the global power tool accessories market growth?
2. What are the global power tool accessories market drivers?
3. What are the key industry trends in the global power tool accessories market?
4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global power tool accessories market?
5. What is the global power tool accessories market breakup by type?
6. What is the global power tool accessories market breakup by application?
7. What is the global power tool accessories market breakup by end-use sector?
8. What are the major regions in the global power tool accessories market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global power tool accessories market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Power Tool Accessories Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Drill Bits
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Screwdriver Bits
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Router Bits
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Circular Saw Blades
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Jig Saw Blades
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Band Saw Blades
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Abrasive Wheels
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Reciprocating Saw Blades
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
6.9 Others
6.9.1 Market Trends
6.9.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Milter Saw
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Drill Machine
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Reciprocating Saw
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Hole Saw
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
8.1 Industrial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Major Types
8.1.2.1 Automotive
8.1.2.2 Construction
8.1.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
8.1.2.4 Energy
8.1.2.5 Marine
8.1.2.6 Others
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Atlas Copco AB
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Hilti Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Husqvarna Group
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Klein Tools, Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Koki Holdings Co Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Makita Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Snap-On Incorporated
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Techtronic Industries Company Limited
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
