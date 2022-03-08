Clever Care Health Plan Expands Its Management Team

ARCADIA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clever Care Health Plan Inc. ("CCHP"), a Medicare Advantage plan, announced today that it has hired Unmesh Srivastava and Nishant Shukla as Chief Technology and Digital Innovation Officer and Vice President of Marketing, respectively.

"To facilitate our growth and build on our success from this past AEP, we are making necessary investments to our technology stack and marketing capabilities" said Myong Lee, President & Co-Founder of CCHP. "The hires of Unmesh and Nishant will allow us to enhance our culturally-sensitive member experience."

Unmesh Srivastava joined Clever Care Health Plan's executive team as Chief Technology and Digital Innovation Officer where he will be leading the Company's technology, analytics and digital enablement departments. His goal is to build CCHP as the leading technology-enabled, language agnostic and culturally sensitive Medicare Advantage Health Plan.

Most recently, Unmesh was the Chief Technology Officer leading the technology enablement efforts at P3 Health Partners, a population health management company that supports providers with administrative services and care coordination for Medicare Advantage patients. Prior to P3, Unmesh led innovation and business transformation for Optum Care California.

"Clever Care's mission of combining eastern methodologies and western clinical-based medicine along with its culturally sensitive approach to healthcare deeply resonates with me, and I am excited to join such a dynamic and knowledgeable team such as Clever Care's" said Mr. Srivastava.

CCHP also hired Nishant Shukla as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to joining CCHP, Nishant held various marketing roles within the Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills and most recently with Nature's Way. "I am excited to join Clever Care Health Plan because it aims to improve access to healthcare for many language-dependent Americans and provide them with best in-class member experience, and there is no better place to work on that mission than here," said Mr. Shukla.

About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan, Inc. is a culturally sensitive health plan based in Southern California that offers a combination of Western clinical-based medicine integrated with Eastern methodologies. This holistic approach offers a network of more than 15,000 provider facilities and 58 leading hospitals to deliver innovative treatments that meets the needs of 21st century medicine. In addition, Clever Care Health Plan's network includes multi-lingual speaking doctors and specialists to deliver better service and access to care for their members. Clever Care Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on contract renewal. Detailed information can be found at http://www.CleverCareHealthPlan.com.

Media Contact

Nishant Shukla, Clever Care Health Plan, +1 626-514-9141, nishant.shukla@ccmapd.com

SOURCE Clever Care Health Plan