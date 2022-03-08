LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell LYB, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced Ken Lane, interim chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. ET.
Webcast and Presentation Slides Access
A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.
About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries
