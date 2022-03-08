Lumiera Health signs definitive agreement to launch Awaye™ in the US and receives NDC from FDA

MONTREAL, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. NHP (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products, is pleased to announce two significant milestones on the path to Awaye™ sales in the United States.

As previously announced, Pain Level LLC will be representing the company's Awaye™ pain relief product in the Northeastern US market. The definitive agreement with Pain Level LLC has been signed, and the launch plans are moving forward.

Lumiera is also pleased to announce that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has published final registration of the Company's National Drug Code (NDC) number (82531-001) for its Awaye™ Pain Relief Cream. An NDC is the FDA's unique identifier for drugs and allows Awaye™ to be sold as an OTC drug anywhere in the US. The NDC number has also enabled the Company to complete the US version of the product packaging which enables production for US inventory to begin.

"Awaye™ has received very positive feedback from consumers; it is helping people manage their pain naturally, and we are very excited to expand distribution in the Northeastern US market to help people manage their pain and to accelerate our growth. The finalization of the agreement with Pain Level LLC and the NDC are two significant milestones; we can now move forward with production, inventory builds and sales execution. I look forward sharing additional milestones as we execute our plans." says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera.

About Awaye™

Awaye™ provides a new generation of relief from acute and chronic pain by exploiting the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, the body's built in pain and inflammation defense system. Awaye™ is a unique Health Canada approved topical cream that provides relief from pain through complimentary mechanisms of action not found in any other product currently available on the market.

For more information about Awaye™ products, visit www.awaye.ca

About Pain Level LLC

Pain Level LLC is led by Jerry Safran. Mr. Safran has 20+ years' experience building retail brands in the grocery & supplements sector, and has developed deep relationships with major super-market chains, big box retailers and pharmacies. Jerry is joined by Daniel Katcher, a proven leader for 25 years in commercial sales. Deborah Kogan Eilender, a veteran brand-builder in the healthcare industry and former marketing director for a global fortune 100 pharmaceutical company, provides the marketing expertise for Pain Level LLC.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2020, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

