International Association of Women to Host Together We Rise Virtual Summit using the vFairs platform on Mar 12, 2022

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Women (IAW) has announced it is hosting its Together We Rise Virtual Summit on Mar 12, 2022, using the vFairs platform. This event is being held in honor of the International Women's Day on March 8. It is targeted at professional women, so that they can have the opportunity to to be empowered. This is a ticketed event, with full-day access at the time of the event, and complete access to recordings for up to 60 days. Anyone interested can reserve their seats through the event website.

At this summit, the company will support professional women in every industry. It is hosting a business pitch competition, with the winners to receive grants worth $5000. In addition, five women who show strong dedication to their business or career will receive a $1000 Dr. Barbara Young Women's Empowerment Grant.

The event will feature four panel discussions, three keynote speeches, and ten interactive workshops. During the event, attendees will be able to connect with like-minded women in virtual networking lounges. Previous iterations of this summit attracted over 2000 visitors, and this year, the IAW is expecting a similar number or more.

vFairs is helping with this summit by providing a platform to these women to connect with each other and present their business and career opportunities.

According to IAW President Megan Bozzuto, "Since the inception of Women's History Month more than 100 years ago, women have made advancements in some critical areas like equal pay, representation, and work-life balance. However, the pandemic had a massive impact on these advancements and it's more important than ever for women to rise up, support each other, and continue to persevere."

Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO & Founder, reiterated this statement and said, "We at vFairs love to work with organizations which push for women empowerment and equality. We look forward to a fruitful event where numerous women are able to benefit."

About IAW

The International Association of Women is an organization which helps professional women make their global network strong. They can connect to a dynamic community of female leaders in business to help enhance your skills and knowledge. It also helps these women get the hiring opportunities they need, with various funds and grants involved.

About vFairs

vFairs is the world's leading virtual & hybrid events platform, helping organizations of all sizes host events online. Featuring intuitive 3D virtual venues and expansive features that help you create a custom virtual experience for your audience. Access fully functional webinars, virtual exhibit booths, networking features, content sharing, and more. Every vFairs event is supported by our renowned customer service team, who's there to help every step of the way.

