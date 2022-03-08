Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams Announced as Chairman of the Board of Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management, a global Contract Research Organization and full-service Diversity Organization, has announced former Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, MD, MPH as Chairman of the Board.
Dr. Adams also currently serves as Executive Director of Health Equity Initiatives at Purdue University. He formerly served as the 20th United States Surgeon General and as a member of the President's COVID-19 task force, where he was at the forefront of America's most pressing health challenges throughout the pandemic including working with companies to increase diversity in vaccine trials.
As the Chairman of the Board for Total Diversity, Dr. Adams will share his in-depth knowledge of patient perspectives and industry views on diversity. Dr. Diana Foster, CEO of Total Diversity commented, "We are honored to have his quality of leadership within our ranks. Dr. Adams' expertise and advocacy for ensuring health equity for underrepresented populations will be instrumental to the development of our client services. We look forward to creating sustainable solutions and best practices to establish more diverse representation in clinical trials with Vice Admiral Adams at the helm."
According to Dr. Adams, "I'm excited to join Total Diversity because of my sincere belief in the passion of this team to bring clinical research opportunities to those who would not previously have had entry. We know that greater diversity in trials is a way to promote greater health- and greater trust- in marginalized communities. I want nothing less than for equality and inclusion in clinical trials to become an everyday occurrence."
About TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management
TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service CRO and Diversity Organization with an integrated focus on support services highlighting diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, feasibility assessment for sites, training programs, patient recruitment and retention services and more. Our established network of sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations. www.totaldiversity.com
Amanda Rangel
Senior Vice President, Business Development
Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management
arangel@totalcro.com
602-703-5288
SOURCE Total Diversity
