Statement from the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food on International Women's Day

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
On International Women's Day, we celebrate the trailblazing women across Canada's world-class agriculture and agri-food industry. Throughout our country, on farms and in food businesses, women are innovating and pushing boundaries. We are grateful to them everything they are doing to help feed Canadians during this extremely challenging time.
Today, more than ever, women are taking leadership roles on farms, in science labs, and in industry and government organizations. Last December, the position of Chair of the Canadian Dairy Commission went for the first time to a women. A little while earlier, Canada welcomed our first woman to serve as Chief Veterinary Officer. Jennifer Hayes and Dr. Mary Jane Ireland join many other women who are taking a seat at decision-making tables and who are blazing the trail for many others.
In science, women continue to make new discoveries that are keeping the sector strong and sustainable. Their skills and perspectives continue to build on the efforts underway to create a sustainable future for Canada's agriculture sector.
Women in agriculture have been behind the scenes for countless years -- supporting the farm, but without the recognition. While many strides forward have been made, there is still more work to be done to better support women in the sector. Women continue to be faced with overcoming more obstacles than their male counterparts. The Government of Canada recognizes that this burden shouldn't rest on the shoulders of women to break down barriers and combat systemic inequities and discrimination.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in developing nations, if women worldwide had the same access as men to information, land, improved technologies, financing and markets, they could increase their agricultural yields by up to 30 per cent, and lift more than 100 million people out of hunger. By investing in women, we truly strengthen the economy for everyone.
Our Government will continue to work to ensure that women have the opportunities and support they need to participate, lead and succeed in this amazing sector. Our theme for this year is "Women Inspiring Women" #IWD2022 .
Let's keep empowering women to reach greater heights – and let them inspire us!
Happy International Women's Day!
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
