State of Maryland Names SemaConnect an Approved Provider for Public Purchasing of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment

BOWIE, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging amenities to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces a new statewide Intergovernmental Cooperative Purchasing Agreement (ICPA) with the State of Maryland for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Equipment. The new ICPA contract streamlines the purchasing process for the state and other eligible government entities who are looking for new workplace, public, and fleet EV charging stations.

SemaConnect is a Maryland-based manufacturer and network provider of electric vehicle charging stations with over 15,000 Level 2 stations installed nationwide. Five Level 2 commercial models – the Series 5 Personal, Series 6 Commercial/Shared, Series 7 Fleet, Series 7 Plus High-Powered Fleet, and Series 8 Retail – and DC fast charging stations are included in this non-exclusive purchasing contract. Now public entities can choose from SemaConnect's 30-80amp portfolio and buy EV charging stations at a standardized bulk price. In addition, qualifying agencies can apply for the statewide Charge Ahead Grant Program to receive funding for up to 60% of total purchase and installation costs.

"Maryland governments are looking for the best electric vehicle charging stations," said Tony Sargent, vice president of sales at SemaConnect. "SemaConnect's new ICPA contract simplifies the purchase process to help public entities save time and money on premium products. We look forward to supporting Maryland's electrification goals and helping more Maryland drivers stay charged."

SemaConnect charging stations are now available for Maryland public entities using Sourcewell contract 042221-SEM. For more information, visit semaconnect.com.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit semaconnect.com.

