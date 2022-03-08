VitusVet Expands C-Suite to Build Upon Company's Successful Portfolio of Technology that Helps Veterinarians Better Serve Pet Owners

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WVC - VitusVet, the leading provider of veterinary client communications software, today announced that it has expanded company leadership roles. Adam Wysocki, previously VitusVet's Head of Product & Engineering, is the company's new CEO. Mark Olcott, DVM, will move from his current role as CEO into the newly created Chief Veterinary Officer position to lead the company's continued technology innovation for veterinary practices.

The new leadership structure will help veterinarians meet the needs of pet owners who increasingly prefer to use digital platforms for everything from setting appointments to ordering prescriptions for their pets.

"With our new roles, Mark and I will be able to utilize our expertise in the most advantageous ways possible to help veterinarians run successful practices," said Wysocki. "COVID-19 forever changed the way veterinarians interact with pet owners, and many of those pet owners want to continue to use the digital tools they came to rely on during the pandemic.

"We helped our customers adapt rapidly by introducing or expanding solutions that automate appointment scheduling, support text communication with pet owners, include 24/7 digital ordering and payment tools and offer real-time performance metrics," Wysocki concluded.

In 2021, the company created VetShipRX, which is a first-of-its-kind in the veterinary sector and allows practices to offer same-day delivery and pick-up of prescriptions and products to pet owners across the country. VetShipRX enables veterinary practices to simplify pharmacy intake operations while offering convenience to their clients like never before.

"I am excited to bridge the gap between technology products and veterinary practice operations," said Dr. Olcott. "As a practicing veterinarian, I understand how cumbersome it can be to run a successful practice using old business tools.

"I created VitusVet to create technology solutions that improve the connection between pet owners and care providers to ensure the health and safety of all pets, and am thrilled at our success over the past nine years. With Adam taking the lead as CEO, he can bring his depth of experience in technology startups to the fore at VitusVet and will set us up for even greater innovation and growth going forward," Dr. Olcott shared.

About VitusVet

VitusVet serves thousands of U.S. veterinary users with its payments and client engagement platform to ease practice operations, lift pet owner compliance and grow revenue. Our merchant services solution includes contactless payments, monthly installment plans, and the latest in payment technology. Industry-leading communication tools strengthen client relationships with digital reminders for appointments and pharmacy refills, as well as a branded practice app, texting for business, reputation management and more. In 2021, VitusVet solutions reached more than 3M pet owning households. Learn more at vitusvet.com.

Media Contact

Margaret L. Brown, VitusVet, 1 7038989443, margaret@mlbpr.com

SOURCE VitusVet