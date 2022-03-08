NYCM Insurance Adopts Blood Pressure Clinic in Partnership with American Heart Association

EDMESTON, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 30th year of partnership with the American Heart Association, NYCM Insurance is proud to announce a three-year, $105,000 partnership to support blood pressure clinics in the Utica, NY area. In the first year of the partnership, NYCM has adopted a blood pressure clinic at Mosaic Health in Utica, NY to promote healthy blood pressures in the Mohawk Valley. The aim of the clinic is to provide education, guidance, and resources, including self-monitoring devices, to the patients that need it the most.

"The American Heart Association is in direct alignment with who NYCM is as an organization," said Jeremy Robinson, Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Management at NYCM Insurance. "We support them in efforts such as this, as well as America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk because we care about the future of our communities and want to provide hope for our friends, families, and co-workers. We also know that without the work of the AHA, the many advancements in treatment and prevention would not be possible. I am personally grateful every day for their relentless force against heart disease and stroke and the support and resources they offer in our communities."

Over 100 million Americans and nearly half of all adults are living with high blood pressure, putting them at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. In the Mohawk Valley, high blood pressure affects a significant percentage of the adult population. Many of these individuals visit clinics regularly for check-ups and blood pressure monitoring, but have had less access under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that high blood pressure is a huge issue in the Mohawk Valley, with about one-third of Mohawk Valley residents having high blood pressure," said Christine Kisiel, Executive Director of the American Heart Association in the Mohawk Valley. "In some parts of the City of Utica, the blood pressure rates are as high as 45 percent. High blood pressure is known as the silent killer because too many people don't know they have it, and it's a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. This donation from NYCM Insurance will make it possible for the American Heart Association to place blood pressure measurement programs in clinics with patients at great risk of high blood pressure. We're grateful for this investment in our mission, that will improve health in our area."

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com .

