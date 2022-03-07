Whatfix Partners with Duck Creek Technologies to Enhance Insurance Carriers' Claims Management Software Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the global leader in the digital adoption platforms (DAP) space, today announced a new partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, a leader in property and casualty (P&C) insurance software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. The partnership aims to enhance the user experience for insurance carriers' claims handlers using Duck Creek Claims, while accelerating claims processing time and saving on compliance costs.

Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with Duck Creek Claims to provide contextual information within the platform, enabling users to navigate claims processes without ever leaving the application. Adjusters get access to claims-specific solutions, including ready-to-use templates on state-specific help tips & smart nudges. This saves time, reduces costs, increases productivity, and in effect, provides a better customer experience. The low-code authoring environment and ability to merge existing knowledge repositories improves operational efficiency of learning and development teams.

Duck Creek Claims is a comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle. The platform implements dynamically-guided workflows, rule-driven automation, personalized user interfaces, data enrichment to automate processes, and empowers individuals managing claims day-to-day to focus on customer service.

"Last year we focused on industry verticalization with P&C insurance and disrupted the space by launching 'Smart Claims' - an Industry-first P&C-specific DAP which provides contextualized claims guidance, ready to deploy in minutes. As the insurance industry continues to digitally transform, claims management can often become more complex than needed," said Khadim Batti CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "As a Duck Creek Solution Partner, we're excited to help carriers accelerate the adoption and proficiency of Duck Creek applications to enable higher returns on their spend. Looking at our success in the P&C industry, we plan to expand our industry verticalization further this year."

"With millions of claims processed on our platform every year, it's not always the most straightforward procedure from first notice of loss to settlement," said Elaine Rogalla, lead of Claims product at Duck Creek Technologies. "With Whatfix's DAP integrated with Duck Creek Claims, our employees can focus on increasing customer satisfaction and overall operational efficiency while navigating our platform with ease."

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand , the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com .

