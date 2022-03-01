Ventra Health Announces Jason Greenberg, M.D. as Chief Client Officer.

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health, an industry leader in revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory services for hospital-based physician specialties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Greenberg, M.D. as Chief Client Officer.
Dr. Greenberg joins Ventra Health from Anesthesia Care Associates Medical Group, where he led as President and CEO. Prior to that appointment, he also served as President and CEO of Northern California Anesthesia Physicians. Dr. Greenberg is a Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist with over a decade of experience as both a practicing clinician at a large tertiary care hospital, and in leadership of a large and growing medical practice. He has been actively involved in his medical society, and currently serves on the ASA committee on Practice Management.
Dr. Greenberg received his undergraduate degree in Economics from Northwestern University and attended medical school at The University of Chicago. Dr. Greenberg completed his anesthesia residency at The University of California, San Francisco and was a Harvard Fellow in Cardiothoracic Anesthesia at The Brigham and Women's Hospital.
"The business of medicine is increasingly complex. As a practicing physician and former Ventra client, I intimately understand the challenges our clients face. I am thrilled to bring my unique perspective to all of our clients and help steer them in the direction of success." said Dr. Greenberg.
Ventra Health's CEO, Michael O'Boyle, stated: "The addition of Dr. Greenberg is a seminal moment in the development of Ventra Health's executive leadership team. We are building a company dedicated to serving our hospital-based physician specialty clients at the highest level, and adding a physician as highly credentialed as Dr. Greenberg to the team as Chief Client Officer further embodies our commitment. Dr. Greenberg has had an exceptionally distinguished career as a physician leader, and we could not ask for a more qualified individual to represent and advocate for the interest of our clients."
About Ventra Health:
Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.
Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and Abeo, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia market.
Media Contact:
Christopher Morrison
SVP Marketing & Sales Operations
info@ventrahealth.com
SOURCE Ventra Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.