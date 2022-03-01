U.S. Institute of Peace and the VII Foundation Announce Exhibit Opening, "Imagine: Reflections on Peace"

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2, 2022, the U.S. Institute of Peace together with the VII Foundation will open "Imagine: Reflections on Peace," a multimedia exhibit that explores the themes and challenges of peacebuilding through an immersive look at societies that suffered — and survived — violent conflict.

Using historical photos, texts, video profiles and interactive opportunities, the Imagine exhibit brings visitors face-to-face with the realities of violent conflict and asks the question: "Why is it so difficult to make a good peace when it is so easy to imagine?"

Conceived and designed by the VII Foundation, this in-person experience will be located at USIP's Washington, D.C., headquarters. This exhibit also gives visitors a chance to engage with the Institute's on-the-ground peacebuilding work — as well as learn about practical actions they themselves can take to make the world more peaceful.

The exhibit will run from June 2 through August 1 and will be open to the public on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:00am – 4:00pm. Admission is free, ticket times must be reserved in advance.

