Inter Rhône Announces New 2022 Integrated Communications Program, with Colangelo & Partners Named as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inter Rhône, the organization that represents the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOCs, is excited to announce the launch of its 2022 integrated communications plan in the United States, with Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits and food-focused integrated communications agency, retained as agency of record, to develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy targeted to key media and influencers. The partnership will focus on engaging new and current consumers through strategic media relations, events and partnerships, and influencer marketing.

"We are excited to represent Inter Rhône and bring the diverse, well-respected Rhône Valley region to a wider audience," adds Colangelo & Partners President Gino Colangelo. "We look forward to implementing our strategic and collaborative partnership that will help continue the growth of Rhône Valley wine consumption and awareness of the region and its incredible winemaking history here in the US."

The Rhône Valley Vineyards are France's second largest AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée), and one of the most historic, important wine regions of the country, and the world. Colangelo & Partners will work on a range of traditional and new media activities and events designed to promote the wines, educate consumers on the various AOCs and heighten awareness of the quality, history and versatility of the region with wine industry influencers. The strategic implementation of the campaign will include work with a wide range of Rhône appellations, including Côtes du Rhône, Côtes du Rhône Villages and Côtes du Rhône Villages with geographical indications, as well as the Côtes du Rhône Crus from the Northern and Southern regions and the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOCs. Communications pillars and activities will include a focus on awareness of the history and terroir of the region and winemaking expertise; sustainability initiatives; education on the various Rhône AOCs; the uniqueness and range of wines and styles, including whites, rosés and reds, and their superb versatility in food pairings and year-round consumption, and the Rhône Valley as an ideal wine tourism destination.

To kick off the 2022 global campaign, Inter Rhône will be holding some exciting events, both in the US and at home, beginning with Vinexpo America in New York City on March 9-10, with two masterclasses hosted by Master Sommelier, MOF and French Wine Expert Pascaline Lepeltier. The first, titled "Mining for Gold: Rediscovering the Southern Crus of the Rhône Valley Vineyard - Beaumes de Venise, Rasteau & Lirac", will be held on March 9, and the second, titled "Deep Dive into the Prestigious Northern Crus of the Rhône Valley Vineyard - Condrieu, Côte-Rôtie & Saint Joseph", will be held on March 10. In France, the biennial Découvertes en Vallée du Rhône, the largest professional wine fair in the Rhône Valley, held between Avignon and Ampuis, will take place April 4 to 7.

Inter Rhône is working on a number of strategic goals in 2022. The organization is strongly committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with a labeling process and certification expected in June, 2022. With a certified quality policy in place since 2018, Inter Rhône began steps to obtain the CSR label in January, 2021 with the mission to sustain the Rhône Valley AOCs, both environmentally and socially, focused on three concrete, measured actions covering the following pillars: 1) people are at the heart of the governance, 2) increasing the value of and promoting the AOCs in France and for export and 3) an organization that matters.

Inter Rhône is also moving toward an ambitious growth strategy in terms of an increase in production volumes for both white and rosé wines. The white wines of the Rhône Valley Vineyards show strong opportunities for development, with such great diversity, as well as an expanding world market. Over the next ten years, the target objective is to produce 300,000 hectoliters (7,925,162 gallons) of still wine, with a qualitative upscaling and guarantee of a valuation of this production. Technical, marketing and commercial means are being implemented to reach this goal, focused on the notion of diversity (in terms of terroirs, grape varieties, blends, knowledge, etc.) which is part of the true DNA of the Rhône Valley Vineyards. In terms of rosés, as the 3rd position in AOP rosé wines in France, the Rhône Valley Vineyards already occupy an important place in the global rosé market, and will aim for both quantitative and qualitative development. Inter Rhône also plans to increase wine production of rosés, with the priority of moving to an even stronger position in today's dynamic rosé market. These two ambitious objectives will look to the collaboration with the producers on technical, economic and promotional support to achieve these goals.

The US is a key export market for Rhône Valley wines, with great potential for growth. In the 2020 vintage, 66,572 hectares (164,503 acres) and 2.7 million hectoliters (71,326,454 gallons) were produced in the Rhône Valley. Also in 2020, 327 million bottles were sold worldwide, with 10 bottles of Rhône Valley wines consumed every second. There were 1,580 producers, of which 1,492 were independent wineries and 88 were cooperative wineries, as well as 407 trading companies, of which 246 were local or national traders, 144 vinification traders and 17 foreign traders. The same year, 193 export destinations around the world consumed Rhône Valley wines. There are 31 Appellations of Protected Origin and 2 Geographic Indications in the Rhône Valley, where 9% of wines produced are white, 16% are rosé and 75% are red.

Inter Rhône is a dynamic, deeply committed professional association representing all members of the Côtes du Rhône and Rhône Valley AOC wine industry. Founded in 1955, it coordinates the marketing and communications, business and technical activities of the following AOCs: Côtes du Rhône (Regional, Villages and Crus), Clairette de Bellegarde, Clairette de Die, Châtillon en Diois, Costières de Nîmes, Côtes du Vivarais, Coteaux de Die, Crémant de Die, Duché d'Uzès, Grignan les Adhémar, Luberon, Ventoux, Muscat de Beaumes de Venise and Rasteau sweet fortified wines, Eaux de Vie de Vin des Côtes du Rhône (or Fine des Côtes du Rhône) and Eaux de Vie de Marc des Côtes du Rhône (or Marc des Côtes du Rhône). Its activity is based on three key principles: fair representation for all professional groupings; parity between producers and négociants; and unanimity for all major decisions. Inter Rhône is both creative and accountable, standing alongside its members, supporting them and helping them in their quest to win greater recognition for Rhône Valley Vineyards wines in France and abroad.

For more information, visit the Inter Rhône website or follow Rhône Valley Vineyards on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Colangelo & Partners - http://www.colangelopr.com

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

Media Contact

Erin Healy, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 561-2248, ehealy@colangelopr.com

Béatrice Mialon, Inter Rhône, +33(0)4 90 27 24 81, bmialon@inter-rhone.com

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners