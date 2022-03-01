We Build Strong - Millwright Regional Council of Ontario Drives Forward with Successful AGM Conference

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - On February 26, 2022, the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario held its 25th Annual General Convention (our 48th as a Council) where Delegates from across Ontario came together to build on the foundations of our organization and participate in the election of officers to the MRCO Executive Board.
"Over the past four years, we have made great strides. Today we have a comprehensive, integrated 4-pillars of growth strategic plan that is second to none that focuses on recruitment, business development / organizing, training and political affairs. We're maximizing the power and connections of our partners, as well as pursuing new membership and work opportunities; assisting our industry partners achieve their outreach and development goals, while growing an inclusive and diverse workforce." Said Mark Beardsworth, newly elected Executive Secretary Treasurer of the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.
The MRCO Executive Board Elected at the AGM Convention
- Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary Treasurer, MRCO (acclaimed)
- Scott McCoy, President, Business Manager Local 1916 (acclaimed)
- Drew Chittenden, Vice President, Business Manager Local 2309 (acclaimed)
- Andy Bredin, Warden, Business Representative Local 1007 (acclaimed)
- Duncan McIntosh, Conductor, Director of Communications, BM Local 1592 (acclaimed)
- Tim Sadler, Trustee, Business Representative Local 1151 (acclaimed)
- Chris Sutton, Trustee, Director of Political Affairs, BR Local 1244 (acclaimed)
- Steve Laur, Trustee, Business Representative Local 1592 (acclaimed)
Thank you to all our Members, Delegates, and Executive board for your significant contributions and participation at this year's convention setting the agenda for the next four years.
Our collective goal is to maintain growth in a cyclical environment. By focusing on our primary drivers in innovation, technology, and maintenance we are working diligently to ensure future industry strength for our Membership by building strong and leading the way.
About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)
The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.
We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.
UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.
SOURCE Millwright Regional Council of Ontario
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.