We Build Strong - Millwright Regional Council of Ontario Drives Forward with Successful AGM Conference

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - On February 26, 2022, the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario held its 25th Annual General Convention (our 48th as a Council) where Delegates from across Ontario came together to build on the foundations of our organization and participate in the election of officers to the MRCO Executive Board.

"Over the past four years, we have made great strides. Today we have a comprehensive, integrated 4-pillars of growth strategic plan that is second to none that focuses on recruitment, business development / organizing, training and political affairs. We're maximizing the power and connections of our partners, as well as pursuing new membership and work opportunities; assisting our industry partners achieve their outreach and development goals, while growing an inclusive and diverse workforce." Said Mark Beardsworth, newly elected Executive Secretary Treasurer of the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

The MRCO Executive Board Elected at the AGM Convention

Mark Beardsworth , Executive Secretary Treasurer, MRCO (acclaimed)

, Scott McCoy , President, Business Manager Local 1916 (acclaimed)

, Drew Chittenden , Vice President, Business Manager Local 2309 (acclaimed)

, Andy Bredin , Warden, Business Representative Local 1007 (acclaimed)

, Duncan McIntosh , Conductor, Director of Communications, BM Local 1592 (acclaimed)

, Tim Sadler , Trustee, Business Representative Local 1151 (acclaimed)

, Chris Sutton , Trustee, Director of Political Affairs, BR Local 1244 (acclaimed)

, Steve Laur , Trustee, Business Representative Local 1592 (acclaimed)

Thank you to all our Members, Delegates, and Executive board for your significant contributions and participation at this year's convention setting the agenda for the next four years.

Our collective goal is to maintain growth in a cyclical environment. By focusing on our primary drivers in innovation, technology, and maintenance we are working diligently to ensure future industry strength for our Membership by building strong and leading the way.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

SOURCE Millwright Regional Council of Ontario