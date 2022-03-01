Insights on the Flip Classroom Global Market to 2027 - by Product, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flip Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flip (Flipped) classroom market reached a value of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.92% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A flip classroom is an innovative teaching model where the learning takes place through an online mode rather than the conventional classroom mode of teaching. In this setup, students watch live or pre-recorded lectures, work together with fellow students and take guidance from a mentor through the web. It provides learning flexibility to the students as they are free to learn at their own pace. The content available to the students in video and audio formats is more engaging and is retained better as this model encourages the student to practice self-study and provides ample opportunities to explore the subject themselves.



The increasing trend of digitization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing popularity of personalized learning among the masses and the development of online education communities, has significantly contributed to the demand for flipped classrooms. Educational institutions are currently deploying flip learning programs as they enable enhanced interaction among students and teachers which helps instructors in effectively understanding the individual needs of each student.

Furthermore, they also allow easy understanding of any concept to the students who can access and download the lectures, usually stored in an online repository, and can rewind, pause and play them any number of times. Rising disposable income levels, increasing research and development (R&D) to improve the available educational facilities and technological innovations are also catalyzing the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe, Cisco, Desire2Learn, Echo360, Panopto, Aptara, Articulate, City & Guilds, Crestron Electronics, Dell, Haiku Learning, Mediacore, N2N Services, OpenEye, Saba Software, Schoology, TechSmith, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global flip classroom market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global flip classroom market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global flip classroom market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flip classroom market?

5. What is the breakup of the global flip classroom market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global flip classroom market based on the end-user?

7. What are the key regions in the global flip classroom market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global flip classroom market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flip Classroom Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Higher Education

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 K-12

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Adobe

13.3.2 Cisco

13.3.3 Desire2Learn

13.3.4 Echo360

13.3.5 Panopto

13.3.6 Aptara

13.3.7 Articulate

13.3.8 City & Guilds

13.3.9 Crestron Electronics

13.3.10 Dell

13.3.11 Haiku Learning

13.3.12 Mediacore

13.3.13 N2N Services

13.3.14 OpenEye

13.3.15 Saba Software

13.3.16 Schoology

13.3.17 TechSmith

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8b2fr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets