Katam Hill Once Again Tops the Global Equities Universe in Latest PSN Top Guns Rankings

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katam Hill LLC – a registered investment advisory (RIA) based in Los Angeles, California that manages wealth for clients on a discretionary basis – was informed that its long-short global equities composite Katam Hill Deep Growth Plus ranked #2 in the Global Equities category for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 as tracked by third-party firm Informa PSN. The PSN Global Equities Universe for this period contains performance information from 287 firms and 624 active product strategies.

Over a multi-year period, Katam Hill Deep Growth Plus ranked as the #1 strategy over a 1-Year, 3-Year, and 5-year annual basis ending for the fourth quarter of 2021. Also, the firm's long-only strategy – Katam Hill Deep Growth – ranked as the #3 product over a 3-year basis and #4 over a 5-year basis ending for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adam Gold – the Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Katam Hill – commented on the Top Guns announcement: "Once again, for two of out of four quarters last year, I am pleased to see how strongly my firm's results stack up against peers. Having the #2 ranked strategy in a challenging fourth quarter is great news. I am even more proud of the results over a multi-year time horizon: out of hundreds of other firms in our sector universe, our long-short strategy was the #1 ranked product over a 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year period, while our long-only strategy ranked in the top 5 on a 3-year and 5-year basis."

Katam Hill's Founder & CIO continued: "Given the current macroeconomic uncertainty, sector rotations and volatility swings can detract from the strong underlying performance of companies. Therefore, I believe it is more important than ever to focus on highly innovative, currently profitable, founder-led businesses that can outgrow competition in any environment. I still believe concentrating on only the very best of the best investments – what I call generational companies – can drive long-term, sustainable outperformance for our clients despite near-term uncertainty."

About PSN Top Guns

The PSN Top Guns rankings are powered by PSN - an investment manager database and a division of Informa Financial Intelligence (IFI). PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories in over 50 universes. This is a highly anticipated quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors.

These benchmarks and indices are derived using universes of PSN separately managed accounts, ("SMA Indices"). Any SMA Indices should not be deemed an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any products that are described herein. Index or performance returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. One cannot invest directly into an index.

About Katam Hill

Katam Hill LLC is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm based in Los Angeles, California that manages wealth for clients on a discretionary basis. Katam Hill's differentiated strategy focuses on global growth investing and utilizes leverage and short-selling to capitalize on long-term and short-term secular, cyclical, and structural changes that create mispriced opportunities. The firm is 100% employee owned and founded by Adam Gold – an investor with nearly twenty years of experience investing in global public and private equity markets. The founder believes public equities offer superior return potential versus other asset classes, and solely focuses on security selection by investing in generational companies with the power of innovation to fuel long-term profitable growth. He believes the firm's investments in a brighter future can help the world and compound capital for decades to come.

Disclaimers

1. The information contained herein is created and provided by a third-party (PSN Top Guns is powered by PSN - an investment manager database and is a division of Informa Financial Intelligence (IFI)). Sharing this information does not imply our endorsement or approval. While we believe the information to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness; and we have not independently verified the information.

2. Please refer to the attached PDF from our latest GIPS Composites Report. It contains full definitions and disclosures involving composite methodology in relation to any performance figures mentioned below for our firm's composites.

3. Any reference to or use of the terms "registered investment adviser" or "registered," does not imply that Katam Hill LLC or any person associated with Katam Hill LLC has achieved a certain level of skill or training. Additional information, including Form ADV, Parts 2A and 2­­B, and Privacy Notice are available on the SEC's website at http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov by searching for our firm.

