Dawn Lepore joins SecureSave as independent board director

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecureSave, the benefit solution for emergency savings, today announced Dawn Lepore, former chairman and CEO of drugstore.com, as the newest member of its board of directors. Lepore has held executive and board positions with some of the most respected brands. In her role at drugstore.com, she led the company to record revenues and acquisition by Walgreens in 2011. Previously, Lepore spent 21 years at Charles Schwab in various leadership positions, including vice chairman of technology, CIO, and strategy and operations roles.

"Dawn is an exceptional addition to our board. Her impressive background in large-scale technology companies is right in line with our strategy and further demonstrates that SecureSave is rapidly becoming the category leader for emergency savings," said Devin Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of SecureSave.

Fellow Co-Founder Suze Orman added, "Dawn resonated with our mission of helping people feel and be financially secure, and I know she is going to have a tremendous impact on SecureSave as we work to accomplish this important mission."

Lepore graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. She has received numerous professional recognitions, including Fortune Magazine's "50 Most Powerful Women in American Business" (awarded four times), the National Organization for Women's Aiming High Conference, InformationWeek's "Chiefs of the Year," and ranked among the "Ten Hottest CIOs" by Future Banker Magazine.

"SecureSave's mission of financial security is very important to me. There are many studies that show the tens of millions of US adults don't have enough savings to handle even a small financial emergency. As the competition for talent increases, employers have the opportunity to help their employees reduce their financial stress and increase their emergency savings," said Lepore.

In addition to SecureSave, Lepore serves on the boards of LoanDepot, Accolade, RealNetworks and Servco Pacific Insurance. She has previously held board positions at eBay, Walmart, TJX Companies and AOL.

Lepore joins Secure board members Geoff Entress, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Pioneer Square Labs, and Chris Phillips, an investor with Seachange Fund and a 21-year veteran of Microsoft, as well as SecureSave Co-Founders Bassam Saliba and Devin Miller.

Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, SecureSave is a financial technology platform designed to help individuals build emergency savings through an employer benefits platform. It was co-founded by Devin Miller, Bassam Saliba, and Suze Orman, who realized that emergency savings needed to be easier and more accessible to help solve the growing savings crisis in the US. Secure's emergency savings program, SecureSave, makes an immediate impact on employee lives; by increasing financial wellness through a program that is easy to deploy and manage at low cost of ownership for the employer. Most of all, it is well received and accepted as adding value to working for a company that cares. To learn more about the company, visit the website at https://www.securesave.com.

