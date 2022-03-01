SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS

CAMDEN, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 44,866 vehicle sales for February 2022, a 7.1 percent decrease compared with February 2021 (48,300). Semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues continue to impact manufacturers across the automotive industry, including SOA.
"Our retailers have been incredibly successful in sustaining a stellar car-buying and ownership experience despite supply chain challenges," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We also are proud to offer the safest, most reliable vehicles on the market. This month, our 2022 lineup captured six IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK awards, continuing our leadership as the brand with the most IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK + awards since 2013." * **
In February, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume and achieved its best February ever with 14,476 vehicle sales. Ascent sales for February 2022 increased 12.2 percent, while Impreza sales increased 30 percent compared to February 2021. BRZ sales for February 2022 increased 95 percent compared to the same month in 2021.
"Our retailers are continuing an impressive streak of sales efficiency records despite supply chain challenges," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Enthusiasm for Subaru vehicles remains high. Crosstrek had its best February ever, and reservations surpassed all expectations for our newest carline, the Subaru Solterra EV, with a lengthy waiting list."
Within the first 72 hours of opening the reservation system, ready-to-purchase customers filled nearly all reservations for the 2023 Subaru Solterra.
Forester
11,255
13,482
-16.5%
24,786
26,689
-7.1%
Impreza
3,520
2,708
30%
6,459
5,479
17.9%
WRX/STI
31
1,721
-98.2%
372
3,276
-88.6%
Ascent
5,181
4,619
12.2%
10,651
9,362
13.8%
Legacy
1,417
2,234
-36.6%
2,909
3,980
-26.9%
Outback
8,637
12,666
-31.8%
19,164
24,450
-21.6%
BRZ
349
179
95%
680
342
98.8%
Crosstrek
14,476
10,691
35.4%
24,003
21,122
13.6%
44,866
48,300
-7.1%
89,024
94,700
-6.0%
