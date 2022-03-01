Chaudiere Crossing: Southbound lane closed to vehicular traffic

GATINEAU, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the southbound lane of the Chaudiere Crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic from March 7, 2022, at 6 am, to June 30, 2023, as part of the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening project.
For traffic from Gatineau to Ottawa:
- Only OC Transpo buses will go southbound through the construction zone, and traffic signal control will be used to alternate the direction of traffic flow
- Traffic from the Portage Power facility to Ottawa will be allowed through traffic signal control
- All other southbound vehicles will need to use an alternative bridge to cross to Ottawa
For traffic from Ottawa to Gatineau:
- Northbound travel will be maintained at all times within the Chaudiere Crossing
- Trucks in excess of 33 tonnes will be detoured to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge during the construction period
Pedestrians will still have access through the construction zone, and cyclists will have to dismount and walk through the construction zone.
Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.