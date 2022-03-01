Fides Multibanking Suite Named Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, has received this year's World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Systems & Services award for Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates from Global Finance. Backed by a 35-year history of editorial accuracy and integrity, Global Finance's awards and recognition programs are the trusted standard of excellence for the financial industry.

Fides connects corporates with banks of all sizes, worldwide. More than 3,500 clients use the Fides Multibanking Suite for reliable payments, better cash visibility and streamlined treasury processes. The Fides Multibanking Suite is a comprehensive platform through which organizations can process all transactions, in any format, through any channel. Payments and transaction information of any type are validated and securely transmitted to global banking partners via the optimal channel, meeting the requirements of all banking relationships.

"We are thrilled to have received the Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates award," said Simon Kaufmann, Chief Revenue Officer at Fides. "We take great pride in streamlining treasury processes for our customers. This recognition from Global Finance highlights our dedication to helping our customers increase cash visibility, automate workflows, remain compliant with all relevant regulations, and be more efficient and productive overall."

Global Finance's annual TCM awards are open to submissions from providers of treasury and cash management systems, services and technology that demonstrated innovative problem solving and treasury and cash management best practices.

This award is the latest in a long history of accolades for Fides. Most recently, the company received the 2021 TMI Innovation & Excellence Award for Bank Connectivity. A full list of awards and industry recognition is available on the Fides Awards web page.

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the global leader in multibank connectivity and transaction communications, enabling corporates to connect to any bank, in any region, through any channel. With Fides, you can reach further, and connect faster. Our solutions deliver critical multibank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities for treasury and finance teams, helping more than 3,500 clients communicate with over 13,000 banks and payment providers across 200 countries. Whether you are using a TMS, ERP, the Fides Multibanking Suite, or any combination, Fides is the only connectivity platform you need.

Press Contact: Please email marketing@fides.ch for all press inquiries



Media Contact

Danalynne W Menegus, Fides, +1.925.997.4174, danalynne@dwmenegus.com

SOURCE Fides