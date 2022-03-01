England Logistics Receives Fifth Consecutive Training Magazine Award

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, is pleased to announce that it was ranked number 33 on Training magazine's 2022 APEX Awards list. The award was formerly known as the Training Top 100 award. This is the fifth consecutive year England Logistics has received this prestigious honor, climbing in the rankings each year.
The APEX Awards rank organizations based on employer-sponsored training and development programs. The awards are allotted based on submission scores. Applicant submissions are scored according to several quantitative and qualitative criteria. The rankings for the leading organizations were unveiled on February 28, during the 2022 Training Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla.
England Logistics President Jason Beardall expressed gratitude for his organization's APEX award. "Making this list for the fifth consecutive year says a lot about how much we value one another at England Logistics," Beardall stated. "It symbolizes the unwavering focus of our learning and development team on fostering betterment company-wide, and I'm so proud of them."
Further information, including the complete list of the 2022 APEX Awards winners, is available at https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-announces-its-2022-training-apex-awards-winners/.
About England Logistics
England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded numerous Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com.
Contact: Wendy Barclay
England Logistics
801.656.4718
wbarclay@englandlogistics.com
SOURCE England Logistics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
