RJ Young Announces Acquisition of Virginia-Based Ethos Technologies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider in the Southeast, announces today its acquisition of Ethos Technologies (previously Blue Ridge Copier), the largest office technology and IT solutions provider in Southwest Virginia.

Founded in 1996, Ethos Technologies is the trusted partner for cyber defense, co-managed IT, and office technology equipment. Headquartered in Roanoke, Ethos Technologies helps businesses across Virginia with the quality of their office technologies and IT services.

"We are excited about our future with RJ Young," said Ethos Technologies' CEO Paul Story. "Our company core values align, and we look forward to working with RJ Young to take our current and future customers to the Modern Office."

The acquisition of Ethos Technologies marks the ninth acquisition by RJ Young in the past five years. It will expand RJ Young's technology side of the business – furthering their expertise as a managed services provider to deliver IT services to clients on a larger scale. Ethos Technologies team of 26 will join the 600 team members of RJ Young to continue to provide expertise and high standards in sales and service to their customers.

"Ethos Technologies' brings a culture and commitment of integrity and excellence to their customers throughout Virginia. Their solutions are the perfect addition to RJ Young's current technology offerings," said RJ Young's President and CEO Chip Crunk. "Having their team of top-tier talent join the RJ Young family will continue to let us provide the most innovative products and exceptional service to our customers."

Since the launch of RJ Young's technology vertical in 2019, the company has grown that side of the business by 360%. Last year, RJ Young introduced its one-stop for technology solutions called the Modern Office – the company's response to the market's evolving needs amid workplace shifts initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, RJ Young has gone through a rebrand that speaks to the Modern Office, complete with a new website and logo.

If you would like to learn more about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, reach out to info@rjyoung.com today.

ABOUT RJ YOUNG

RJ Young is an industry leader that provides technology solutions that power businesses. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 600 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to info@rjyoung.com.

