Curion Holdings, LLC Debuts New Metropolitan Boston Consumer Center

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curion Holdings LLC, an award-winning, full-service product and packaging consumer insights firm is pleased to announce it's new Boston metropolitan area Consumer Center in Natick, Massachusetts. This new Consumer Center will allow Curion to expand its innovation insights within the New England area by better connecting companies and their consumers via state-of-the-art technology, research methods, and cutting-edge solutions. With newly renovated testing accommodations that can seat 28 participants, two full-sized, fully equipped industrial kitchens, and a client lounge, the Boston Consumer Center is primed to meet clients' every insight need.

Curion's presence in the Northeast was previously limited to its New York metropolitan area Consumer Center located in New Jersey, which focuses primarily on evaluating beauty and health products. Natick's Consumer Center provides new opportunities for CPG and durable goods companies to run testing in a center fully tailored to their needs.

Our mission is to create the best product stories possible. Achieving that goal requires full geographical diversity and the innovative capabilities needed to capture the needs of people in every region and for clients in all industries. Our Boston Consumer Center will open the door for World Class CPG and durable goods insights to our clients in the Northeast.

– CEO Sean Bisceglia

Curion's Natick Consumer Center, located adjacent to the Natick Mall, opened for its inaugural taste test in January 2022. The Center supports a variety of in-facility and take-home testing methodologies to gather information that investigates attains quantitative, qualitative, sensory and exploration understandings. Curion's core solutions include concept testing, focus groups, quantitative descriptive analysis (QDA)®, ethnographies, central location tests, claims substantiation, and home use tests. Additional custom designed research opportunities are also available.

The opening of the new Natick facility aligns with Curion's focused on-going efforts to enlist and engage high-quality consumer testers. Curion continues to actively recruit consumers testers in all its markets at CurionPanelist.com. After creating a personal profile in Curion's database, consumers who qualify for surveys can earn, on average, $50 per hour in exchange for their opinions.

Curion's legacy Consumer Centers in the Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco metropolitan areas, have been able to meet the research needs and partner with the majority of global Fortune 100 companies.

This expansion by Curion into the Boston metro area not only provides greater opportunity to accommodate client needs, but also will offer a more comprehensive and extensive consumer database for nationwide research purposes. Curion's role as an insights company revolves around connecting companies with consumers and this new local presence in the Natick area now plays an integral part in Curion's continued commitment to excellence in the consumer research industry.

About Curion:

Over the past four decades, Curion has provided world-class quantitative and qualitative product and packaging insights. Applying proven industry-leading, innovative methods to service over 65% of Global 100 companies, Curion works with its clients to determine not only which products consumers like, but why they are liked and how. As a result, Curion clients mitigate risk of marketplace failure by ensuring that only products of quality and character will be introduced to the market, providing repeatable delight to their consumers. Curion accomplishes this with its innovative approaches, sensory processes, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class data insights. Curion's consumer database is representative of consumers across the US, with Consumer Centers in the Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco metropolitan areas. In 2021 alone, Curion tested more than 150,000 consumers nationwide. The result of a merger between Q Research Solutions and Tragon Corp., Curion brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the consumer science industries. For more information about Curion, visit: curioninsights.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, Curion, 1 847-970-0006, lisaspathis@gmail.com

SOURCE Curion