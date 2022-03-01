Dormie Network Welcomes New Leadership to Victoria National Golf Club

NEWBURGH, Ind., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dormie Network is pleased to announce new leadership at Victoria National Golf Club: Jon Chapman, PGA, as General Manager and Brad Wilson, PGA, as Head Golf Professional.
"The fundamentals of hospitality and exceptional customer service will be our focus," said Chapman. "When those key elements are in order, everything else falls into place. I've found that sticking to the basics will get you the furthest."
Chapman brings with him over a decade of experience in golf, leading teams at The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand and Naples Grande Golf Club in Naples, Florida. He joined Dormie Network in 2019 as Head Golf Professional at ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and later that year was promoted to General Manager at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
Wilson has worked at prestigious private golf clubs Stone Eagle in Palm Desert, California; The Country Club of Indianapolis in Indiana; and most recently Sutton Bay in Agar, South Dakota.
"The most important thing I've learned in my career was 'No isn't in our vocabulary,'" said Wilson. "This is a big opportunity to bring what I've learned at other clubs and take it to the next level by creating a consistent experience across the network. I love the challenge and I'm excited to get back to Indiana."
Victoria National opens four new onsite four-master-suite cottages this spring, for a total of 68 beds across 15 units. The 2022 golf season opens at Victoria National on March 23.
About Victoria National and Dormie Network
Victoria National Golf Club, the #47 best golf course in America as named by Golf Digest, is a 418-acre Tom Fazio built atop a long-abandoned coal mine in southern Indiana. Victoria National is part of Dormie Network, a national network of private destination golf clubs. Dormie Network membership includes access to and full member privileges at every club: ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club near Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. Perfect for business or leisure, it's the most highly curated overnight experience in private destination golf. Learn more at DormieNetwork.com.
SOURCE Dormie Network
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.