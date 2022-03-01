Azzur Group Celebrates 10 Years of Laboratory Services Tailored to the Life Science Industry

HATBORO, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, 2022, Azzur Group celebrates 10 years of providing industry-leading laboratory services through its Azzur Labs brand. Azzur Labs was established in 2012 in Schnecksville, PA, growing into a nationwide company of experts dedicated to providing professional analytical compliance testing and consultative services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as healthcare facilities.
"I'm honored to celebrate our team of Azzurians for their dedication to our clients and the broader community of patients they serve," said Kym Faylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Azzur Labs. "From our beginnings in the Lehigh Valley, we've grown exponentially in capacity as well as capabilities, and I'm excited for the opportunities the next 10 years will surely bring for our growing business."
Today, Azzur Labs has grown to include five additional operating laboratories in U.S. biotech and pharmaceutical hubs: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Raleigh, and San Diego, with headquarters remaining in Schnecksville, PA.
Azzur Labs has received numerous accolades since its founding, including INC Top 50 Best Places to Work in PA, INC Fastest-Growing Companies, and Best Place to Work in PA.
From labs, to on-demand cleanroom facilities, training centers, and consulting and advisory offices across the nation, Azzur helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their enterprises. With four decades of service to the industry, Azzur is a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.
About Azzur Group
From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. For more information, visit Azzur.com.
SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.