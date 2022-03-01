DOMAIN HOMES ORLANDO LAUNCHES REALTOR PROGRAM

ORLANDO, Fla. , March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain Homes, the Tampa-based builder featuring a sparrow in its branding, hosted a "Landing Luncheon" for Realtors at the Historic Dubsdread Ballroom, on Feb. 17, 2022. The event marks the official launch of the Realtor Ambassador VIP Program for the Domain Homes-Orlando Division.

More than 462 Realtors signed up for the Realtor Ambassador VIP program online at SpreadingOurWings.com, and 280 Realtors attended the event in person.

In addition to giving away 15 $25 VISA gift cards and six wine baskets as door prizes, Domain Homes awarded a Three-Day Weekend Getaway to Sanibel Island. The winners are mother and daughter Realtors, Darlene Chance and Deanna Chance with Team Chance.

Thad Lynch, Orlando Division President, revealed new floor plans and elevations designed specifically for the Orlando market. He also announced the release of the first 12 home sites, located in College Park and Audubon Park. Starting prices range from the $700K's to more than a $1,000,000. New homes in Wadeview Park, Delaney Park, and Winter Park are expected this spring.

Sharon McSwain, Founder of Domain Homes, welcomed attendees to the Realtor Ambassador VIP Program and described the opportunities for partnership. McSwain has built more than 1,000 homes in Tampa since 2010 and last year paid more than $2 million in commissions to Realtors.

McSwain explained the Orlando Division's focus on creating intentionally designed homes for sophisticated living in prime Orlando neighborhoods.

"With the pandemic, homebuyers from higher-priced real estate markets are flocking to Orlando," said McSwain. "They want homes in established neighborhoods with parks, outstanding schools, and a walkable lifestyle. They don't want renovations or custom homes. We build new homes that feel custom with high-end fixtures, features, and flexible options to match a buyer's unique style."

"How people want to live in a home today may change in two years, five years, or with an event like a pandemic," explained McSwain. "We're creating homes that can flex as a homeowner's needs change."

Domain Homes was The Tampa Bay Times "Best of the Best" in 2020 and 2021 in the home builder category, and the company has been recognized for its long-standing support of City of Tampa Fire Rescue.

For more information about Domain Homes Orlando, visit SpreadingOurWings.com. For general information about Domain Homes, visit DomainHomes.com.

