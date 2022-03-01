Prescient Solutions Appoints Aurora Bautz as New Regional Sales Manager

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prescient Solutions, IT engineering and managed IT services provider, welcomes Aurora Bautz as the new Regional Sales Manager. In her new role, Bautz will be reaching out to business owners and IT professionals to help them improve efficiencies, reduce risk, and contain cost.

As an experienced sales and IT professional, Aurora has a successful history and focus on delivering value as a knowledgeable trusted advisor with skills in Sales, Pricing Strategy, Team Building, Professional Services, and Generating Customized Solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Aurora join the Prescient Solutions team and continue to expand our business into Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest," said Matt Szeghy, VP of Sales at Prescient Solutions. "As a new member of the Prescient Solutions team, she will lead new revenue growth for Prescient Solutions' products and services in the sales territory of Wisconsin."

Prior to joining Prescient Solutions, Aurora had a solid track record of partnering with small to mid-sized businesses to provide outsourced, custom solutions in the areas of managed and cloud-based services, security and other business-critical IT solutions. She brings relationships and several years of industry experience to Prescient.

"It's an exciting time to be joining a team of experienced and professional IT service providers," said Bautz. "With a strong leadership team and cohesive and talented service support team, I am confident that together we will grow the Wisconsin market."

About Prescient Solutions

Prescient Solutions is a Chicago-based Managed IT Services Provider that provides onsite, remote, and cloud- based services to small, mid-sized and global organizations, as well as government entities. For over 25 years, its expert team has advised organizations on best practices in IT and cybersecurity, and guides executives in IT decision making and implementation across all systems and networks. For more information call 888-343-6040, or visit http://www.prescientsolutions.com.



