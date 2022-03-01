NAV Fund Administration Group Voted Best Digital Assets Fund Administrator in Industry Survey

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAV Fund Administration Group, a leading provider of administrative services to alternative asset managers, was announced as Best Fund Administrator at the inaugural Hedge Fund US Digital Assets Summit, hosted by industry publication Hedgeweek in New York City on February 24.

Selection for the recognition was based on a survey of more than 100 fund managers and other key industry participants to compile a shortlist, followed by an online poll of the entire Hedgeweek subscriber base to determine the final result.

"What makes this recognition especially gratifying is that hedge fund managers and our clients recognized our commitment to client service and expertise in the cryptocurrency space," said NAV CEO Nav Gupta. "We decided early on to develop crypto-focused technology and build a team dedicated to crypto fund administration. Those decisions at the outset of the crypto growth curve have provided us with a proven infrastructure and substantial knowledge that helps us best serve our crypto clients."

Beyond its successful track record in the crypto space, NAV offers several additional unique benefits to crypto fund managers, including detailed reporting and prompt delivery timelines, proven institutional appeal, and superior client services. CLICK HERE for more info about NAV Cryptocurrency Services: https://www.navconsulting.net/fund-administration-cryptocurrency-funds

The US Digital Asset Summit was a day-long event featuring industry speakers, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities, concluding with honors to "the most highly regarded and successful fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space based on input from within the industry itself, marking recognition and respect from among peers and counterparties," according to Hedgeweek.

About NAV Fund Administration Group

Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. A dynamic team of more than 1,900 professionals provide services to 1,800+ funds across the globe -- including hedge fund, private equity fund, and cryptocurrency fund clients -- while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is headquartered in the United States, with four facilities in India supporting Back Office and Middle Office services, and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, and Singapore. NAV ranks among the top 10 global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, servicing more than $155 billion AUA.

About Hedgeweek

Launched in 2002, Hedgeweek covers hedge fund industry news for investors and fund managers. It provides news, features, research, awards and events for the global hedge fund industry. Hedgeweek is part of Global Fund Media Ltd, which publishes six specialist newswires covering all asset classes within the institutional investor marketplace.

