PrideStaff Knoxville Honored with PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

FRESNO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After rising to the challenge of opening his Knoxville staffing and employment office in October of 2020, Owner/Strategic-Partner, Paul Shands is proud to announce that his office was one of six in the nation to receive the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2021 from PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization.

This annual award, honoring offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation, was presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA. After conducting their conference virtually in 2021, PrideStaff was thrilled to hold a three-day, in-person event this year at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Featuring world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as breakout and networking sessions, the "In It to Win It" conference connected Strategic-Partners from across the country to review results, exchange best practices, learn from industry partners and speakers, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating full-service staffing firms.

"We are very thrilled to receive PrideStaff's 5 Star Award! The economy, labor supply and ongoing pandemic presented challenges in opening a staffing franchise, so winning this award is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to applying PrideStaff's proven process," said Shands. "Week in and week out, we focused on creating great experiences and results for employers and job seekers by focusing on what they value most – and that commitment really paid off. I'd like to thank my entire staff for helping our Knoxville office achieve this level of exceptional financial performance, and I look forward to future growth as we continue to build on our early success."

"Paul sets a great example for his team, and the entire PrideStaff organization, by living our shared mission: 'Consistently deliver client experiences focused on what they value most'," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "He immediately established himself as someone who owns his destiny and proactively grows his business by identifying areas of Knoxville where he and his team can differentiate themselves in a crowded market."

"The Knoxville office set specific, measurable goals, worked PrideStaff's proven system for success, and remained undaunted by outside variables," continued Heaton. "Ultimately, Paul's approach attracted a world-class staffing team, and together they built a high-performance office that has had tremendous early success – and had fun while doing it. Congratulations to Paul and the entire Knoxville team!"

The 5 Star Award is just one of three awards Shands received at PrideStaff's 2022 Annual Conference. He was also the recipient of one of the organization's coveted President's Circle awards for growing his office and exceeding revenue objectives for the year. as well as one of PrideStaff's Ambassador awards, for consistently giving his time, energy and effort to help franchise candidates understand the PrideStaff model.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

