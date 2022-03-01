PrideStaff Morristown-Parsippany Honored with PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

FRESNO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After becoming the new owners of PrideStaff Morristown-Parsippany in February of 2021, Owners/Strategic-Partners Dino and Giselle Bavaro are proud to announce that their office was one of six in the nation to receive the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2021 from PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization.

This annual award, honoring offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation, was presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA. After conducting their conference virtually in 2021, PrideStaff was thrilled to hold a three-day, in-person event this year at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Featuring world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as breakout and networking sessions, the "In It to Win It" conference connected Strategic-Partners from across the country to review results, exchange best practices, learn from industry partners and speakers, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating full-service staffing firms.

"Given how challenging the candidate market has been since we became the new owners of the Morristown-Parsippany office, Giselle and I are beyond excited to have received an award for outstanding revenue growth during our first six months with PrideStaff," said Dino Bavaro. "Providing service that exceeds customers' expectations is ingrained in us, and we've been fortunate enough to build a team that's as committed to excellence as we are. We would like to thank our entire staff for their hard work and dedication to our success, and we're looking forward to building on our achievements and continuing to serve the staffing and employment needs of our great community."

"Giselle and Dino's teamwork and commitment have helped them attract new clients and candidates, even in a challenging market," said Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "By living our mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' and leveraging PrideStaff's unparalleled processes, technology and infrastructure, the Bavaros have rapidly grown their office and set a great example for our entire organization. We are thrilled to present this award in recognition of their accomplishments."

At PrideStaff's Annual Conference, the Bavaros also received one of the organization's coveted President's Circle awards for growing their office and exceeding revenue objectives for the year. Their passion for service excellence and focus on building great relationships has created early success for the Morristown-Parsippany office, and will continue driving that success for years to come.

For more information about PrideStaff Morristown-Parsippany and its services, contact Dino or Giselle Bavaro at 862.701.6950.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.



Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, bcastro@pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff