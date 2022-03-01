PrideStaff Phoenix Metro - Glendale Honored with PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

FRESNO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After launching their Phoenix Metro – Glendale staffing and employment office in a competitive market, Owners/Strategic-Partners Lonnie and Melanie Young are proud to announce that their office was one of six in the nation to receive the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2021 from PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization.

This annual award, honoring offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation, was presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA. After conducting their conference virtually in 2021, PrideStaff was thrilled to hold a three-day, in-person event this year at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Featuring world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as breakout and networking sessions, the "In It to Win It" conference connected Strategic-Partners from across the country to review results, exchange best practices, learn from industry partners and speakers, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating full-service staffing firms.

"I'm thankful and humbled to accept this 5 Star Award on behalf of our entire team, who has been instrumental in helping us serve the Phoenix-Glendale market," said Lonnie Young. "While the pandemic and candidate shortages have presented a unique set of challenges, Melanie and I believed in our team and the opportunity we had with PrideStaff to make a meaningful impact in our community."

"This initial success is just the beginning for PrideStaff Phoenix Metro – Glendale," continued Young. "In the years ahead, we look forward to building on our success, as we continue to meet the staffing and employment needs of our associates, clients and the Phoenix – Glendale area."

"PrideStaff provides Strategic-Partners with the infrastructure, processes and support to thrive in any economy, and it's incredibly rewarding to see the results talented entrepreneurs like Lonnie and Melanie can achieve when they hold steadfast to our processes and live our mission," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "The Youngs have a true partnership in their business, and they complement one another's strengths to excel in all areas of running a successful staffing and employment organization. We are thrilled to present this award in recognition of their accomplishments."

At PrideStaff's Annual Conference, the Youngs also received one of the organization's coveted President's Circle awards for growing their office and exceeding revenue objectives for the year. They have built an unstoppable team and culture that has yielded early success for the Phoenix Metro – Glendale office and set the stage for years of profitable growth.

For more information about PrideStaff Phoenix Metro – Glendale and its services, contact Lonnie or Melanie Young at 480.546.8855.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

