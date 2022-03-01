PrideStaff Cincinnati Northwest Honored with PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

FRESNO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Gemrich, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff's Cincinnati Northwest office, is proud to announce that his office was one of six in the nation to receive a 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2021 from PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization.

This annual award, honoring offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation, was presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA. After conducting their conference virtually in 2021, PrideStaff was thrilled to hold a three-day, in-person event this year at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Featuring world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as breakout and networking sessions, the "In It to Win It" conference connected Strategic-Partners from across the country to review results, exchange best practices, learn from industry partners and speakers, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating full-service staffing firms.

"Given the economic and local labor market conditions under which I opened PrideStaff Cincinnati Northwest, I'm thankful to have received an award for exceptional financial performance," said Gemrich. "I couldn't have achieved this level of success without my team. We hit this milestone by treating both employers and job seekers as 'clients.' By listening to their needs, and then designing solutions to help them reach their business or career goals, we created strong relationships, lasting employment connections and mutual success."

"Having lived in the Cincinnati area for two decades, it has been fulfilling to put my diverse business and financial services experience to work, making a meaningful impact in the community I love," continued Gemrich. "We're excited for what 2022 has in store, and my team will continue living PrideStaff's mission: 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

"John holds himself to a high standard when it comes to living our corporate mission, which he extends to his internal team as well as field associates," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "He has done a tremendous job applying our model for franchise success, and his achievements prove that our approach works – even during challenging times. John's professionalism and attention to detail are unsurpassed, and his zeal for understanding and implementing our mission and values contributed to his office's rapid growth. We are thrilled to present this award in recognition of his accomplishments."

At PrideStaff's Annual Conference, Gemrich also received one of the organization's coveted President's Circle awards for growing his office and exceeding revenue objectives for the year. He is incredibly driven and by hiring the right team – one that shares his ambition and is committed to PrideStaff's mission – Gemrich has built a culture that has paved the way for the Cincinnati Northwest office.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

