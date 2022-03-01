Ohio Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from across the state of Ohio will have an opportunity this week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, March 2, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.
NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn will answer prerecorded video questions from elementary, middle, and high school students from 11 Ohio schools including:
- Admiral King Elementary School – Lorain
- Cleveland School of Science and Medicine – Cleveland
- Davis Aerospace & Maritime High School – Cleveland
- East Technical High School – Cleveland
- Horizon Science Academy – Denison Middle School – Cleveland
- I Promise School – Akron
- John Marshall School of Information Technology High School – Cleveland
- MC2STEM High School – Cleveland
- Parma Community Middle School – Parma
- The Ginn Academy – Cleveland
- Warrensville Heights Elementary School – Warrensville Heights
The event will provide an opportunity to engage students and the public in a unique experience involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), share the importance of education and career preparation in these fields, and raise awareness of NASA's work in Ohio.
The event will be virtual with some student groups joining from the Great Lakes Science Center, home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center. Media interested in covering should contact Jan Wittry at jan.m.wittry-1@nasa.gov or 216-433-5466.
Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).
For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through Artemis, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon in preparation for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.
See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:
https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation
SOURCE NASA
